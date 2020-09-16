Everyman Driver shares why he thinks the Tesla Model Y electric crossover "is great." He provides plenty of pros, some cons, and additional valuable information in a very short, concise video. If you're considering a Model Y, this video should put everything into perspective for you, though it's always smart to consult many sources and do plenty of homework before making an investment.

The Tesla Model Y doesn't yet seem to be nearly as popular as the Model 3, though we could be wrong since Tesla doesn't split out sales by model. Unfortunately, the electric crossover's early launch lined up with the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, many potential Model Y owners may have just recently bought a Model 3.

Since the Model Y came to market, it has received an abundance of positive reviews, despite issues with quality. Tesla's fit-and-finish issues didn't hinder the sale of the Model 3, so perhaps the Model Y's high price is holding people back?

Some people may be hesitant to upgrade to the Model Y when the much less expensive Model 3 offers better overall performance, roomy enough accommodations for most families, and reportedly higher quality. Not to mention the age-old comment that many compelling all-electric crossovers are now arriving (or coming soon, or coming later, or never coming at all) to compete with the Model Y, and they'll steal its sales: Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, Nissan Ariya, Fisker Ocean, and the list goes on.

So, what is it that makes the Model Y fantastic? Many of its top qualities are present in all Tesla vehicles: instant acceleration, abundant passenger and cargo space, long electric range, access to the proprietary Supercharger network, innovative safety features, state-of-the-art technology, over-the-air software updates, standard all-wheel drive. Everyman Driver says the Model Y is also more economical than any hybrid SUV.

In the end, the Model Y arguably offers the best balance Tesla has provided to date. It performs almost as well as the Model 3, it's much cheaper than the Model X, and it's roomy and practical. In addition, it will eventually offer third-row seating, which is rare among compact crossovers. Let us know what you think of the Model Y by leaving a comment below.