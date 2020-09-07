The all-new Tesla Model Y electric crossover came to market in the U.S. in March 2020, so some people have owned it for about six months now. While we say "all-new," that's not precisely the case. The Model Y is an brand-new Tesla vehicle, but it shares its platform and about 75 percent of its parts with the Model 3, which has been available for several years now.

At the six-month mark, the average driver will have about 12,000 miles on their car. However, in the midst of a global pandemic, many people didn't drive nearly as much for many months. Model Y owner and YouTuber Bearded Tesla Guy finally hit 10,000 miles on his Model Y, which is the perfect time to provide a long-term review of the car, the overall ownership experience, and the lessons he's learned.

We know the Model Y performs much like the Model 3. It's quick off the line, it handles well, and it rides smoothly. Like all Tesla vehicles, the Model Y also charges quickly and has abundant range. For practical purposes, we can say it has pretty much the same feature set as its sedan sibling too. What sets it apart, and perhaps its biggest selling point, is its crossover configuration, which makes it more practical due to the added passenger and cargo space.

With that said, current configurations of the Model Y are expensive. In addition, many people have pointed out quality, fit and finish, and delivery issues related to the car. So, should you buy one now? Is the overall experience worth it? Check out the video for insight. Then, let us know your opinion in the comment section below.