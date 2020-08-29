SEAT Mii Electric is the first series produce all-electric SEAT, but not the first electric car that the company ever made, as the first special EV was shown in 1992.

Meet the SEAT Toledo Electric, developed for the Barcelona 92 Olympics, which was listed among 16 special SEAT projects (SEAT Heritage Collection) in the past 70 years.

The electric Toledo accompanied the Olympic flame on its last stretch towards the opening ceremony in 1992 in silence and more importantly, without emission.

At the time, lead-acid battery technology was simply not enough to consider a commercial product. SEAT Toledo Electric was equipped with 16 lead-acid batteries for a range of just 55 km (34 miles) in the city (read: low-speed).

The low energy-dense batteries, and probably also heavy electric motor made the car 530 kg heavier than the ICE - 1,545 kg vs 1,015 kg. That combination really couldn't work.

"2020 can no longer be remembered as an Olympic year, but it is still SEAT's 70th anniversary. Enough years to create history and countless peculiar and unique like that Toledo, the first electric SEAT. It had 16 lead batteries that increased the car weight from 1.015 to 1.545 kilos but allowed 55 km to be travelled in an urban cycle use. Enough range for the electric SEAT Toledo to also make way for the athletes during the marathon race on the final day of the Olympics."

SEAT Toledo Electric specs:

55 km (34 miles) of city range

16 lead-acid batteries

0-70 km/h in 28 seconds

top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)

16 kW electric motor

weight of 1,545 kg (compared go 1,015 kg of ICE)

Comparing the SEAT Toledo Electric to the 2020 SEAT Mii Electric specs, including 36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh available) and up to 260 km (162 miles) of WLTP range, shows us how big of a jump was made within less than 30 years.

And the Mii Electric is not even the top EV model on the market in terms of range, performance, size or features. Actually, it's an entry-level EV in Europe.

Since technical progress does not slow down, we will not have to wait another 30 years to complete the transition to EVs.

Gallery: SEAT Toledo Electric (1992)