SEAT recently released a set of new images with a detailed technical look of its all-electric SEAT Mii electric model and tried to briefly explain how it works.

This new entry-level subcompact BEV is basically the same as the 2nd model evolution Volkswagen e-up! and the Škoda CITIGOe iV, therefore all three are called "electric triplets" from the Volkswagen Group.

"When Benjamin Franklin opened the way to an electric world in 1752, he probably never imagined that one day the energy that moved a key attached to the tail of a kite would drive a car. Today’s vehicles can be charged from a household socket. They are more sustainable, have a lower cost per kilometer and deliver the same (or even better) performance. But do we know how electric cars work? We find out by taking a close look inside the Mii electric."

SEAT Mii electric

The battery pack in the SEAT Mii electric is located under the passenger compartment - but, to not compromise the space, it's shaped in such a way to fit under the seats and the middle tunnel.

We must remember that the triplets were originally designed for an internal combustion engine and only adapted for an electric drive.

"Today’s new electric models adapt their design to the shape of the batteries, which occupy the lower part of the car. However, when converted to electric, the Mii did not undergo any changes in its structure or interior space, as batteries are manufactured specifically for this model"

The 36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh available) consists of 14 modules (each with 12 lithium-ion cells - 168 total) for WLTP range of up to 260 km (162 miles).

The car can be recharged using both alternating current (AC), or direct current (DC), through the combined charging inlet (CCS) located at the rear-right side.

"1. It all begins with electricity. Alternating current, direct current, combined... Electric vehicles can be charged using either a domestic electric network or at a fast charging station. The difference is that domestic current is alternating, while fast charging is direct current. Therefore, different connectors are needed. “The Mii electric features a combined system that allows for both types of charging. The time needed at home will depend on the contracted power or whether wallboxes are used. When using fast chargers, the charging time can be more than 5 times lower”, says Francesc Sabaté, the head of Energy System Development at SEAT."

SEAT Mii electric

While charging from AC, the electricity needs to go first through a 7.2 kW on-board charger located under the hood. The DC charging (already from an external DC fast charger) is direct.



"2. High-voltage safety. If the car is being charged from a domestic AC network, the electricity first passes through the charger located under the engine, via the charging cable. As this is a high-voltage system, the entire circuit has high safety measures. “The batteries of the Mii electric are continuously checking the parameters of the entire system. If a measurement does not meet the set levels during a check, the system automatically disconnects”, ensures Francesc." "3. Converting the current. The charger ensures that only direct current reaches the battery, so it transforms the current supplied by the domestic network. If the vehicle is charged with direct current from a fast system, it does not go through this phase and goes directly to the battery."

SEAT Mii electric

SEAT Mii electric

"5. On the go. The electric propulsion e-Motor can now be started. Technically, it converts the three-phase voltage into motive power. Once in operation, the same power is maintained over almost the entire load level range. Unlike vehicles equipped with a combustion engine, electric cars deliver full power from the very first moment. On a practical level, and in the case of the Mii electric, it delivers 61 kW (83 hp) of power and 212 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in 3.9 seconds."

SEAT Mii electric specs:

36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh available); 14 module unit, each with 12 cells (168 total)

battery pack (32.3 kWh available); 14 module unit, each with 12 cells (168 total) up to 260 km (162 miles) of WLTP range; depending on version 250-260 km (155-161 miles)

depending on version 250-260 km (155-161 miles) 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.3 seconds

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel-drive

61 kW and 212 Nm electric motor

and electric motor 0-80% fast charging in around 60 minutes (40 kW DC Combo 2)

0-80% normal charging in around 4 hours using 7.2 kW on-board charger

Length: 3,556mm, Width: 1,645mm, Height: 1,481mm, Wheelbase: 2,421mm

Boot capacity: 251 litres (up to 923 litres with rear seats folded)

Gallery: SEAT Mii electric