Cleanerwatt wonders if the launch of the Tesla Cybertruck could really drive Ford to bankruptcy. We'll say that in order for that to happen, and for Tesla to be solely responsible, the Cybertruck would have to draw many people away from the Ford F-150. While the Cybertruck is likely to be very popular, it may not be F-150 fans buying it, but rather, Tesla fans and even folks who don't currently own pickup trucks.

With that said, Ford is already very vulnerable, and some would say it's in danger and has been for years. Moreover, it's arguably already teetering on the edge of catastrophe, and it's not alone. About 90% of its profits come from its F Series trucks. Its market cap is minuscule compared to Tesla's, as well as other automakers'. It has well over $100 billion in debt. Ford defaulted on government loans from the 2008 crash, and it hasn't repaid them.

The story is similar at other legacy OEMs. With tough times, they don't want to rush EVs to market since that will require more investment. Gas cars are still selling well, they're cheaper to make, and they generate good profit margins, so traditional automakers may believe it's wise to maintain the status quo, meanwhile cranking out tons of announcements and renders and future plans.

It would be unfair not to point out that Ford is making more aggressive strides than many other companies when it comes to electrification. The Mustang Mach-E stands to be a success, the Ford Escape and Explorer are available as compelling PHEVs, and the plans for the future don't stop there. Eventually, there will be an electric Ford pickup truck. If it came to market ahead of the Cybertruck, that could be massive for the automaker, but that's not expected to happen.

At any rate, whether you're a Tesla fan, a Ford fan, or neutral, this is an interesting topic for discussion. You may believe Cleanerwatt, being the hardcore Tesla and sustainable energy promoter he is, is out of line here. Perhaps he's going too far? Think of the video as a conversation starter. There's definitely something to be said about Tesla's success, the downfall of many legacy OEMs, and how plans for the future seem to be impacting automaker stock. Let's talk about it. Start a conversation in the comment section below.