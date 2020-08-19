Author: Joe Rooney is the co-founder of Elevation Proving Grounds (EPG), a company that works with electric and autonomous vehicle companies to build better automotive technology through vehicle testing, staffing, and training. You can learn more about EPG and contact us at EPGAmerica.com.

EV Quiz

Do you know the average miles of range added by a Level 1 charger per hour? Or the average savings in ownership costs for an EV owner versus a medium sedan owner? We know the readers of InsideEVs are a well-informed group of people that know a lot about EVs but do you know as much as you think?

At EPG, we used our electric vehicle testing and staffing experience to develop an online electric vehicle educational course and we wanted to give you a sample of some of the information that you’ll learn by taking our course. It teaches most people a new thing or two about EVs by covering the topics of nomenclature, how EVs work, the battery, charging, cost of ownership, government incentives, performance, features, safety, benefits, and concerns.

Check out a few preview questions below and to fully test your knowledge check out EPG's online EV course.

1. A plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) can be charged via:

Plug-in Charger Regenerative Braking The Motor All of The Above

2. The number, expressed as a percentage, that represents the amount of battery capacity left after degradation is:

MPGe State of Charge (SOC) State of Health (SOH) BCL

3. Where do you plug in a charger on an EV in order to charge the battery?

Gas Cap Charging Station Charging Hub Charging Port

4. This size battery pack might be found in a typical BEV:

75 kWh 90 Wh 300 kWh 300 Wh

5. The average estimated range per hour added by a level 1 charger:

4 miles 25 miles 50 miles 200 miles

6. Every year EV owners save an average of ______ in ownership costs versus a medium sedan owner.

$350 $482 $500 $552

7. Federal EV tax incentives range between:

$250 - $750 $1,000 - $2,000 $2,500 - $7,500 $10,000 - $15,000

8. ________ can help improve the range of an EV in cold and hot weather.

Accelerating quickly Slamming on the brakes Listening to music Preconditioning the interior

9. In most EVs, this allows for a smoother ride from zero to top speed:

Multiple Motors Single Speed Transmission Air Regenerative Braking

10. According to the IIHS, there are a reduced number of _____ in EV crashes.

Witnesses Injuries Vehicles Popped Tires

11. Home charging allows an EV owner to:

Charge for free Avoid traffic Leave home each morning with a full "tank"

12. It’s projected that the average EV will have ____ miles of range by 2022.

200 275 400 500

Post in the comments how many questions you were able to get right. And remember to check out the full self-paced course here.

Answers: 1. d. 2. c. 3. d. 4. a. 5. a. 6. b. 7. c. 8. d. 9. b. 10. b. 11. c. 12. b.