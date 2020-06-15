Redline Reviews calls the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV "the true affordable long range EV of today." We've certainly heard that before. However, at the end of Redline's title is says "but." But what? Clearly the YouTube reviewer has something to tell us.

We've said time and time again that we really thought the Chevrolet Bolt EV would sell much better than it has. This is especially true of the updated 2020 model, not to mention the incredible discounts.

With that said, it would be unfair not to point out that the Bolt actually has sold very well in the grand scheme of things. While it's not landing in driveways in Tesla Model 3 numbers, it's the best-selling non-Tesla all-electric car in the U.S. and has been for a time. Moreover, sales have improved significantly as of late.

The Bolt is a great little electric hatchback with lots of range, solid performance, and practical space. Like Tesla, GM's electric vehicles no longer qualify for the U.S. federal EV tax credit. However, Chevrolet has been offering amazing deals on the Bolt to make up for it.

Most reviewers agree that they wish for the Bolt to have a nicer, more upscale interior with more supportive seats. Some people love the practical hatchback styling, while others refer to the Bolt as outright ugly. Is it really that "uncool." We drove it several times and thought it was fun and cool, but to each his/her own.

Check out the video above to learn what Redline Reviews thinks of the Bolt. Should you consider buying one. It really is affordable and it has a lot of range, but ...

