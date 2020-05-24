If you're considering buying your first Tesla, you may have many questions about how the car works. We're here to let you know that the Tesla Model 3 is simple to operate. However, any new technology can be a bit overwhelming.

Car and Driver put together the brief video above to help new owners or prospective owners learn everything they need to know about the Model 3 (or Model Y, really). Not only does the automotive publication provide the video, but it also offers a written guide.

Nearly every function inside the Model 3 is controlled by the 15-inch central touchscreen. Early on, some reviewers said this may be a problem or a distraction. However, that hasn't seemed to be the case based on reports from most Model 3 owners.

Car and Driver dives into the basics of getting started, with mention of the fact that the Model 3 has no ignition, as well as how to make initial adjustments. Then, the guide walks you through driving, adaptive cruise control, Tesla Autopilot, the touchscreen visuals, Summon Mode, regenerative braking and one-pedal driving, climate controls, voice commands, and charging. The guide wraps up with Model 3 pricing and how to order one.

Video Description via Car and Driver on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3: The Complete Guide

Driving a Tesla for the first time can be daunting, so we've explained everything you need to know about operating a Model 3. For more on the Tesla Model 3 visit - https://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/...