Tesla's Full Self-Driving capability has the potential to change the automotive industry as we know it. However, it's taking Tesla plenty of time to get the autonomous technology adequately prepped for launch, which is a good thing since it needs to be right before it's released. In addition, once it's ready, there will likely be plenty of hoops to jump through when it comes to regulatory agencies and insurance companies.

Despite the above, many people are spending $7,000 with the hope that the tech will soon materialize and be fully functional. In the meantime, the extra money they're paying does get them terrific features that they wouldn't have if they didn't pay for the upgrade.

So, the question here is, should you splurge for Tesla Full Self-Driving at this point in time? Model 3 owner Robert Rosenfeld doesn't think so. This may be especially true in these dire economic times brought on by the global pandemic.

If you have the money to burn, and you want to help Tesla move forward with its technology, there's nothing stopping you from ponying up the $7,000. However, if you can't afford the option or can't justify its current worth, you don't have to add it. You'll still get Tesla Autopilot. According to Tesla:

"All new Tesla cars come standard with driver assistance features such as emergency braking, collision warning and blind-spot monitoring." "Enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane."

See below for information about Full Self-Driving from Tesla's website:

Let us know your opinion on this topic in the comment section below. Did you pay the $7,000? Why? Why not?

Video Description via Robert Rosenfeld on YouTube: