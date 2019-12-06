EDITOR'S NOTE: This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Tesla revealed its Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer, which supersedes the previous Autopilot hardware, earlier this year. The FSD is equipped with a proprietary Tesla chip, which the company claims outperforms the older Nvidia-based hardware by a factor of 21.

Since April, the new computer has been installed in every new Tesla. Owners of older vehicles who have paid for the Full Self-Driving package are eligible for a free retrofit.

Tesla has begun the process of swapping out the hardware. It may take a while - there are estimated to be some 100,000 eligible vehicles out there - but more and more owners are reporting that they’ve had the new hardware installed. One owner made a video of Tesla’s mobile service team performing the retrofit, and shared it with Electrek.

YouTuber Electric Dreams has a Model X that was equipped with the Autopilot 2.5 hardware. He scheduled an appointment through the Tesla mobile app, and a Tesla technician came to his house. The full installation took about two and a half hours.

Tesla says a new software version with full self-driving capability will be released next year.

This article originally appeared in Charged. Author: Charles Morris. Source: Electrek, Electric Dreams

Video Source - YouTube: Electric Dreams

