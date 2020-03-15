The floodgates are open now. It's high time for Tesla Model Y videos galore.

Just a few days ago, Tesla announced that it built car number 1,000,000. More importantly, and perhaps surprising to some, it was a Model Y. Now, beginning on Friday, March 13, 2020, Tesla started delivering the car to reservation holders.

As is expected whenever any new Tesla vehicle arrives, we'll begin seeing a plethora of articles, images, and videos showcasing the all-electric crossover. There are only a few owner videos on YouTube at this point, but we imagine the list will grow very quickly. Not only do we expect many amateur videos from owners showing off their new Model Y, but also an influx of professional video reviews from popular YouTube influencers and automotive media outlets.

Check Out More Tesla Model Y Coverage:

videos tesla model y tutorials Check Out This Comprehensive Tesla Model Y Support Video
first tesla model y impressions Check Out The Very First Tesla Model Y: First Impressions Video
tesla model y most important car Here's Why The Tesla Model Y May Be The Most Important Car In Years
tesla model y specs price details Tesla Model Y Specs, Price, Range, Performance: What We Know So Far

Did you take delivery of a Tesla Model Y? If not, do you have a reservation and plan on following through with your order? Keep us posted about your delivery date and then share your first impressions with us once your car arrives. In the meantime, enjoy the videos and leave us a comment.