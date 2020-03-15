Just a few days ago, Tesla announced that it built car number 1,000,000. More importantly, and perhaps surprising to some, it was a Model Y. Now, beginning on Friday, March 13, 2020, Tesla started delivering the car to reservation holders.

As is expected whenever any new Tesla vehicle arrives, we'll begin seeing a plethora of articles, images, and videos showcasing the all-electric crossover. There are only a few owner videos on YouTube at this point, but we imagine the list will grow very quickly. Not only do we expect many amateur videos from owners showing off their new Model Y, but also an influx of professional video reviews from popular YouTube influencers and automotive media outlets.

Did you take delivery of a Tesla Model Y? If not, do you have a reservation and plan on following through with your order? Keep us posted about your delivery date and then share your first impressions with us once your car arrives. In the meantime, enjoy the videos and leave us a comment.