EDITOR'S NOTE: This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Over the holidays, there was a party hosted at Tesla's Design Center in Hawthorne, California. An intriguing spy shot surfaced showcasing a Unimog truck parked next to Tesla's new Cybertruck. Was the Mercedes Unimog an inspiration for Cybertruck? Or, perhaps, was the Unimog simply on-site to help accomplish some construction-type tasks at (or near) Tesla's Design Center?

Above: Cybertruck side-by-side with a Mercedes Unimog at the Tesla Design Center (Source: Above: Cybertruck side-by-side with a Mercedes Unimog at the Tesla Design Center (Source: @laspeed / Instagram)

Well... we don't know. But the trucks parked side-by-side provide some entertaining fodder for speculation. After all, the Cybertruck is expected to be classified as a medium-duty truck just like the Unimog. Maybe Tesla wanted to compare-and-contrast its new pickup with this trucking classic? At one point, even Arnold Schwarzenegger owned one — although The Governator has since moved on to supporting electric vehicles more recently.

Granted, there are other well-known, medium-duty pickup trucks out there. According to Auto News, "Class 2B pickups have a gross vehicle weight rating between 8,501–10,000 lbs. The 2B classification covers Ford's F-250 Super Duty, Fiat Chrysler's Ram 2500 and General Motors' Chevrolet Silverado 2500." But, like Cybertruck, the Unimog has a far more irreverent look.

Above: The disruptive design aesthetic of the Cybertruck as evidenced during Tesla's holiday party (YouTube: Iqtidar Ali via u/backstreetatnight / Reddit)

In addition, the Unimog is sort of like a Swiss Army Knife of trucks — it has no less than 10 utilitarian use cases identified by Top Gear. Could Cybertruck, like the Mercedes Unimog, accomplish tasks like street sweeping, lawn mowing, snowploughing, off-roading, hedge trimming, craning, wood chipping and towing? Heck, Motor 1 even shows off the Unimog's impressive camping abilities.

Let's also take a peek inside. In the Cybertruck subreddit, u/backstreetatnight posted a great spy shot of the Cybertruck interior — the photo clearly showcases the video-display rearview mirror, center touchscreen, and a sleek dashboard design which likely has it's roots (at least some of it) in the original Model 3 design. Although the steering wheel has influences that call-to-mind Tesla's next-generation Roadster.

Top: Tesla's Cybertruck interior (Image: Top: Tesla's Cybertruck interior (Image: u/backstreetatnight / Reddit); Bottom: Unimog's more conventional interior design (Image: Mercedes

Meanwhile, unlike its distinctive exterior, the Unimog interior looks far more traditional. In any case, as Top Gear points out, Unimogs are: "hyper versatile goliaths from Mercedes [which] are pretty much the ultimate go anywhere, do anything" trucks that have long captivated its fans. This begs the question: will Tesla's fan-favorite, its new Cybertruck, have some of the same unexpected, multi-purpose functionality many have grown to love with the Mercedes Unimog?

===

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on X Auto.