Are there reasons NOT to buy a Tesla? Sure there are. We could come up with plenty of reasons that a Tesla might not be the right choice for you. First and foremost, they're expensive. Moreover, some people argue that since Tesla is a relatively new automaker, it hasn't worked out all the bugs, nor does it have the experience and know-how of legacy automakers. However, others will tell you that when it comes to EVs, there's none better than Tesla.

While there are surely reasons not to buy a Tesla — and this can be said about any car — there are arguably more reasons you SHOULD buy one. Many people across the globe are making that abundantly clear as demand for the Tesla Model 3 is massive and owners seem incredibly pleased with their cars.

Nonetheless, TheThings.com recently published an article entitled "20 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Buy A Tesla." We'd need to say up front that it wouldn't be very hard to write such an article and actually work to mention, true, valid, and verifiable reasons that Tesla ownership may not be for you. Heck, there are at least 20 valid reasons you shouldn't buy just about anything. However, in this case, most of what the author mentions is just a mess.

EVlectric takes us through the list one at a time. He makes it clear that there are a few he really doesn't feel comfortable debunking, and we respect him for his honesty (though we would have probably done some research). The sad part though is that it's hard to even know what's the truth on the internet these days, so perhaps he was smart to just admit his lack of knowledge on a few of the subjects.

If you're into video or would rather listen than read, feel free to check out EVlectric's take in the video above. However, we strongly suggest scrolling down and opening the article from the link below and drawing your own conclusions. In addition, he's taken the time to break it all down for us in text form in the video description.

At a quick glance, which reasons do you agree with? Disagree with? What reasons can you offer about the pros and cons of buying a Tesla? Please share with us in the Comments.

Video Description via EVlectric on YouTube: