If you feel the need for speed, then these ten EVs should be on your shortlist.
It's no surprise that a Tesla Model S tops this quickest from 0 to 60 MPH list, but you may be shocked to see a Tesla place at the bottom of this pack too. Fear not though, as other brands did make the top 10 cut too.
Most electric cars on the market do 0-60 mph in less than 8 seconds, some Teslas clock in under 3 seconds.
Immediate, quick, smooth and silent acceleration is the electric car's trademark. Here we present an updated look at the ten quickest EVs sold in the U.S. today. The vehicle are sorted by acceleration, from slowest to quickest.
It's stunning that two models are rated at less than 3 seconds, while one is slightly above 3 seconds. Moreover, the acceleration is available at almost anytime in everyday situations, so you don't need to be highly skilled with changing gears. That's the joy of driving electric.