As the popularity of electric vehicles has progressed significantly over the past decade, so has the performance. In 2011, the only ‘fast’ EV you could get was the Tesla Roadster. Now, at the advent of the electric revolution, many new brands and legacy automakers alike have brought monumental vehicles to market.

Whether you want a blisteringly quick shooting brake or a nimble sports car, there’s plenty of options in 2021. Take a look at the fastest EVs on sale right now or in the near future:

Quickly approaching its fourth year in production (third for Dual Motor), the Tesla Model 3 continues to pack a massive punch in the power department for a reasonable price. The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD costs less than $50,000 and can provide performance akin to far more costly vehicles, like the Taycan.

Additionally, the zero to sixty time of 4.2 seconds can be reduced to 3.9 with the “Acceleration Boost” software upgrade. The upgrade is located within the user’s Tesla app, and it costs $2,000.

0-60: 4.2 seconds

Top Speed: 145 mph

Horsepower: 346 hp

Torque: 389 lb-ft.

Price: $48,990

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is the rugged, shooting brake variant of the Taycan sports sedan. Unlike the Taycan 4S, the Taycan Cross Turismo 4S arrives at a $6,500 higher starting price. However, this price accompanies the larger 93.4kWh battery pack, more storage space, and a higher ride height.

0-60: 3.9 seconds

Top Speed: 149 mph

Horsepower: 482 hp (562 hp in Overboost)

Torque: 479 lb-ft.

Price: $110,300

Audi’s soon-to-be delivered electric sports sedan, the e-tron GT, is a sleek saloon sharing the same platform as the Taycan. The e-tron GT features the larger 93.4kWh pack that’s optional in the Taycan. The Audi also has some equipment offered as standard that would be an upcharge in the Porsche, like 14-way front power seats. Despite being the entry-level e-tron GT, its top speed is 152mph, and it can accelerate to sixty in under four seconds.

0-60: 3.9 seconds

Top Speed: 152 mph

Horsepower: 469 hp (522 in Boost Mode)

Torque: 472 lb-ft.

Price: $99,900

In its fifth model year and second iteration, the Tesla Model X is set to be better than ever. In the nascent phase of production, the base X 60D went from zero to sixty in 6 seconds and had a top speed of 130mph. Now, the base 2021 Tesla Model X will go from zero to sixty in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 155mph. As these specs are highly impressive, there is yet an even more powerful trim above the base.

0-60: 3.8 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph

Horsepower: 670 hp

Torque: n/a

Price: $89,990

Unlike the base e-tron GT, the base Taycan 4S comes with a smaller 79.2kWh pack, but is upgradeable to the 93.4kWh for $5,570. Despite being in the lower echelon of the Taycan pricing spectrum, the 4S provides incredible performance. Zero to sixty takes just 3.8 seconds, according to Porsche’s conservative estimates. Motor Trend was able to shave .4 seconds off that figure. Like Audi, to get these fast zero-to-sixty times, the car must be in launch mode, unlocking more power.

0-60: 3.8 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph

Horsepower: 429 hp (522 in Overboost)

Torque: 472 lb-ft.

Price: $103,800

The Tesla Model Y Performance is the fastest electric crossover on the market, save the Model X. With a top speed of 155 mph and a zero to sixty time of just 3.5 seconds, expect to be blown away with the performance. Unlike some other vehicles on this list, there is no launch mode in the Model Y, meaning no toggling of different modes to get maximum performance. Simply put, the Model Y Performance is one of the best options for crazy performance and practicality for the whole family.

0-60: 3.5 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph

Horsepower: 480 hp

Torque: 471 lb-ft.

Price: $60,990

Once released in the coming months, the entry-level Model S is set to provide performance unlike that of any other entry-level Tesla ever. According to Tesla, the new Model S should go from zero to sixty in just 3.1 seconds, just as quick as the Model 3 Performance. To accomplish this expeditious zero to sixty time, the Model S starts at 670 horsepower. Like the Model X, the top speed comes in at 155 mph. The cherry on top is its range: 412 miles, according to Tesla.

0-60: 3.1 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph

Horsepower: 670 hp

Torque: n/a

Price: $79,990

Like the Taycan Turbo, the Audi RS e-tron GT comes with a 93.4kWh pack, but the power is slightly limited to 'just' 590 horsepower in regular use. Making 637 hp in 'Boost Mode,' the RS e-tron GT can accelerate to sixty in just 3.1 seconds and eventually reach a top speed of 155 mph. With torque vectoring and optional carbon-ceramic brakes, the RS e-tron GT should definitely be a blast to drive.

0-60: 3.1 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph

Horsepower: 590 hp (637 hp in Boost)

Torque: 612 lb-ft.

Price: $139,990

In the prodigious Porsche trim hierarchy, the Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo is the next step above the Cross 4S. Essentially a rugged station wagon packing well over six hundred horsepower, the enthusiast community applauds Porsche for making this bold move. Porsche conservatively claims it can reach sixty in 3.1 seconds, but independent sources, like Carwow, recorded times in the upper 2's.

0-60: 3.1 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph

Horsepower: 616 hp (670 hp in Overboost)

Torque: 626 lb-ft.

Price: $153,500

The final trim of the Taycan Cross Turismo is the 'Turbo S.' Like the Cross Turismo Turbo, its power output is rated for 616 horses in regular usage. However, in Overboost mode, a maximum of 750 hp can be unlocked, allowing for a blisteringly quick zero-to-sixty run of just 2.7 seconds, according to Porsche. To get the Turbo S, expect to pay a $34,100 premium over the Turbo.

0-60: 2.7 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph

Horsepower: 616 hp (750 hp in Overboost)

Torque: 774 lb-ft.

Price: $187,600

The Taycan Turbo is the second quickest electric Porsche currently for sale. Unlike the Taycan 4S, the Taycan Turbo comes with the 93.4kWh Performance Battery Plus as standard. The total power output is 616 horsepower, but that can increase to 670 in Overboost mode. Zero to sixty mph takes just 3.0 seconds.

0-60: 3.0 seconds

Top Speed: 161 mph

Horsepower: 616 hp (670 hp in Overboost)

Torque: 774 lb-ft.

Price: $150,900

The top Taycan in the Porsche lineup is the Turbo S; it’s a $34,100 premium over the Turbo or $105,100 over the base RWD Taycan. The Turbo S comes standard with a few more features over the Turbo, like the 21” Mission E wheels, an automatic charge port cover, and a few more included interior options. Its zero to sixty time drops to just 2.6 seconds in Overboost mode with a maximum power output of 750 hp.

0-60: 2.6 seconds

Top Speed: 161 mph

Horsepower: 616 hp (750 hp in Overboost)

Torque: 774 lb-ft.

Price: $185,000

Approaching its third year in production, the Model 3 Performance still excites. With a sub-$60,000 price tag, the Model 3 Performance is one of the overall best performing vehicles for the price. Zero to sixty takes just 3.1 seconds, and it can achieve a top speed of 162 mph. As these performance figures are impressive for any car, the Model 3 Performance is a five-seater sedan with a 315-mile range.

0-60: 3.1 seconds

Top Speed: 162 mph

Horsepower: 480 hp

Torque: 471 lb-ft.

Price: $56,990

Throughout writing this article, the Model X delivery dates have altered several times. The Model X might deliver sometime in the coming months, or Tesla may pull a Roadster at this point. Regardless, once finally released, the new Model X Plaid will undoubtedly be worth the wait. With 1020 horsepower and a 163 mph top speed, the X will defeat its previous record as the quickest electric SUV.

0-60: 2.5 seconds

Top Speed: 163 mph

Horsepower: 1020 hp

Torque: n/a

Price: $119,990

The Lucid Air, initially set to release in Q1 of 2021, has been delayed until the second half of 2021. The Dream Edition is the first variant of the Air set to release, and it will also be the most powerful. With a 1080 horsepower powertrain, a zero to sixty time of just 2.5 seconds is achievable. After 60 mph, a quarter-mile will take just 9.9 seconds, and it’ll eventually max out at 168 mph.

0-60: 2.5 seconds

Top Speed: 168 mph

Horsepower: 1080 hp

Torque: n/a

Price: $169,900

Once it releases on June 10, the Model S Plaid will quite possibly be the most extraordinary EV to date. The S Plaid is a luxury sedan with over 1,000 horsepower, and it’ll be the first mass-produced EV with a top speed breaching the 200 mph mark. According to Tesla, it should reach sixty in 1.99 seconds, subtracting the one-foot rollout. Without the subtraction, actual time may be in the low 2’s, as calculated by Engineering Explained.

0-60: 1.99 seconds

Top Speed: 200+ mph

Horsepower: 1020 hp

Torque: n/a

Price: $119,990

Automobili Rimac, an electric hypercar and technology brand based in Croatia, was created by 19-year-old Mate Rimac. The startup is now home to around 1,000 employees and has been in talks of acquiring Bugatti from the VW group. Its latest creation, the Nevera, formerly teased as the 'C_Two,' is set to be the fastest EV ever. Powering the Nevera are four electric motors making 1,914 horsepower. With that potent powertrain, 0-60 will take just 1.85 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 258 mph. It's a bit pricy too, costing just a shade under $2.5M and its availability is a bit of an unknown still, so we've excluded it from our FAQ section further down below.

0-60: 1.85 seconds

Top Speed: 258 mph

Horsepower: 1,914 hp

Torque: 1,741 lb-ft

Price: $2,400,000



While the 2021 Tesla Model S Performance isn’t up for sale anymore, it was available for just a brief period in late 2020 and early 2021. The 2021 Model S Performance was the quickest street-legal car for sale while it was available. Along with being the quickest car to sixty, it was also the fastest production electric car ever made.

0-60: 2.3 seconds

Top Speed: 163 mph

Horsepower: 778 hp

Torque: 841 lb-ft.

Price: $91,990 - currently unavailable

FAQs What is the fastest electric car in the world? Once released, the Model S Plaid should do upwards of 200 mph, according to Tesla. This is a massive top speed increase over the 2021 Model S Performance at 163 mph. What is the fastest accelerating electric car 0-60? Once released, the Model S Plaid is quoted to reach sixty in 1.99 seconds, subtracting the one-foot rollout. It’s actual zero-to-sixty time should be in the low 2’s according to Engineering Explained. What is the fastest street legal electric car? The fastest street legal electric car is set to be the Model S Plaid, once it arrives this June. There have been many one-off and pre-production units produced by brands such as Nio, Automobili Rimac, Tesla, and Elation Hypercars, but none of those vehicles are currently available. What electric car has the most horsepower? The Lucid Air Dream Edition is claimed to produce 1,080 horsepower, but as mentioned above, it is not available as of now. What makes an electric car fast? Electric cars can be incredibly fast due to the high power output derived from a relatively compact electric motor.

