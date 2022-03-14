As we previously shared, Kyle Conner is in the midst of a new video series highlighting a Tesla Model 3 with over 100,000 miles on it. More specifically, it's a 2019 Model 3 Performance that's been put through the paces from day one. Conner has certainly taken care of the electric sedan, but he isn't one to baby it or take it easy, to say the least.

In the first video (linked below), Conner took us on a tour of the Model 3's interior and exterior to show how it's holding up. At that point, he promised many more videos with deeper dives. In the latest video above, he gets into the EV's battery degradation – or, in simpler terms, its total battery capacity loss since he took delivery.

We don't even have to start watching the video to know that the Model 3 has certainly lost some electric range over the years – all batteries degrade over time, though, in many cases, much more slowly and less noticeably than some people would have you believe. Many folks are concerned about buying an EV not only due to range anxiety, but also for fear that they'll have to eventually replace its expensive battery pack.

Research suggests that many EV battery packs, especially on longer-range models, are likely to continue providing sufficient range even after the vehicle itself is wearing out and even nearing the end of its life. Moreover, EVs have long/high mileage warranties that cover the battery, electric motors, and related components. That said, in a perfect world, if you buy an EV and its battery either stops functioning or degrades too quickly, it should be covered and replaced.

Kyle notes that he uses TeslaFi to keep track of all his Model 3's data. It offers loads of insight, and he promises another video going into TeslaFi in much greater detail. However, he does point out details like the fact that more than 50 percent of his Model 3's lifetime charging has been done at a DC fast charger/Tesla Supercharger, which should make a notable difference in the battery's degradation. Fast charging is known to contribute to battery degradation.

What we really appreciate about Kyle's new series is that many EV owners may be able to look at his ownership experience as a sort of "worst-case scenario." If you don't charge at a Supercharger daily, drive all over the country every week, slip and slide around various tracks, participate in your fair share of drag races, and hit the off-road trails from time to time, your EV may be less prone than Kyle's to issues and battery degradation.

Now to the real meat and potatoes. To give us an idea of the Model 3 Performance's battery degradation, Kyle Supercharged to 100 percent and performed the usual 70 MPH highway range test. He says he would have liked to drive 50 to 55 mph to reduce heat, but he was keeping things consistent.

On the trip from Colorado through Wyoming and into Nebraska, there was a tailwind on the way out, which Kyle says was counteracted by headwinds on the return. In the end, the car proved capable of traveling 225 miles at a constant 70 mph, followed by about 20 additional urban miles until the battery's capacity and its buffer were essentially spent.

This all proved that the pack delivered just over 67 kWh. When the car was new, it had about 75 kWh of battery capacity. So, the total loss at over 100,000 miles is around 10 to 11 percent. Pretty impressive!

Check out the video for much greater detail. Then, let us know if you're impressed. Did you expect more or less degradation? Start a conversation in the comment section below.