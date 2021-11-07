The electric crossover segment is constantly heating up, with more and more options continuously being released. However, it goes without saying two of 2021’s most hotly anticipated EV crossovers are the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6. The Model Y, which is only just arriving in Europe now, has the prestige of being a Tesla – this means good range, great tech and plenty of performance are all expected. The EV6 on the other hand has a little more to prove, with Kia pricing it at a premium level not typically associated with the affordable Korean marque. That said, on paper the EV6 is impressive meanwhile its styling is modern and distinctive in comparison to the somewhat bland Model Y.

The UK division of automotive research firm CarGurus decided to compare both the Model Y and EV6 on their YouTube channel to determine which was the best all-round buy. Starting off with boot (a.k.a. trunk) space, the channel’s host Vicky Parrott noted how there’s plenty of room in the back of the Y as well as a power tailgate as standard. The large frunk and electric folding seats also add to the Y’s practicality.

In comparison, the EV6 is marginally smaller than the Y but still fine for most small / medium-sized families. The EV6 also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, meanwhile the Model Y features neither. Both vehicles have quick responding, intuitive infotainment screens and comfortable seats.

In terms of charging, both the Model Y and EV6 are among the best-in-class. The Model Y Long Range can charge at speeds of up to 210 kW meanwhile the EV6 can manage a remarkable 350 kW. This means a 0-80% charge takes as little as 30 minutes in the Y and 20 minutes in the EV6. That said, the Model Y has access to the Tesla Supercharger Network meanwhile the EV6 must rely on other infrastructure (at least for the moment).

The EV6 feels great to drive despite the RWD version's 7.3 second 0-60 mph time. That said, the AWD variant will do the 0-60 sprint in just over 5 seconds meanwhile the 577 bhp GT model coming next year will take just 3.5 seconds. Parrott noted how good the regen on the EV6 was, and that ride quality was very smooth. One negative however was rear visibility which she found limited. Real-world range was around 250 miles per charge, meanwhile the driver assist features worked well.

The Long Range Model Y also managed around 250 miles of real-world range. The acceleration was impressive as is always the case when it comes to Tesla, however ride quality wasn’t great (especially on 21” alloys). The steering was responsive though, and the autonomous features superior to the EV6.

In conclusion, Parrott noted how (usurpingly) the EV6 felt more like a traditional car. It’s also cheaper and can easily be used as both an executive commuter and family hauler. Meanwhile the Model Y offers great acceleration and plenty of practicality. However, she felt if it was her money she’d take the more affordable (but equally capable) Kia EV6.