On paper, the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS should be a better vehicle than the internal combustion-engined S-Class. It will have more space inside, it will be quieter and since it’s a pure EV - it has zero tailpipe emissions. And according to Thomas from Autogefühl, it’s better to drive too.

Having just returned an S-Class that I drove for a few days last week, and it exceeding my expectations in several ways, I really wonder just how much better the EQS is. Thomas says it feels sportier and at least as comfortable as the S-Class, but it’s also quieter, and the interior looks even more radical and futuristic. He drove the 520 horsepower version which has a claimed nought to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 4.3 seconds.

The Mercedes representative that was with him in the car - which was still a camouflaged pre-production example - also mentioned that with driver and another passenger on board, the EQS weighs around 2.5 tons. The vehicle they were in also had the 108 kWh battery pack, although no mention was made of real world range or electricity consumption (claimed official WLTP range was recently increased).

This type of drive is just to give journalists (and their audience) a sneak peek at an upcoming vehicle. The EQS is a milestone model for Mercedes, let’s not forget, as it is the automaker’s first purpose-built EV, riding on an EV-specific modular platform that will be used in all of its larger electric offerings.

The drive was a very short one, and not all that much information was imparted in the video - probably some details are still under embargo and cannot be mentioned yet - but it still makes us eager to know more about what is undeniably one of the most important electric vehicle reveals of the year, maybe even the most important.