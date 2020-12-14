After testing the Volkswagen ID.3 1ST in July, this month Autogefühl had an opportunity to review the all-new Volkswagen ID.4 1ST Max (RWD with 77 kWh battery version).

The verdict is pretty similar, as the ID.4 crossover/SUV is simply a bigger brother to the ID.3 hatchback. Both are built on the same MEB platform and have similar systems inside.

According to Autogefühl, ID.4 has excellent hardware. The steering is precise, the car is agile and accelerates quickly. The noise insulation is also very good, which overall translates to a great driving experience, almost like in a sports car, despite it not being envisioned as a sports car.

On the other hand, the infotainment system/software inherited problems that the ID.3 has. It's slow and sometimes freezes. Also, the capacitive controls are not very intuitive and happen to be inconvenient to use. The good thing is the LED light bar behind the dashboard, which can point out directions (when using navigation). Of course, the HUD display is also a nice perk.

The ID.4 is for sure a spacious car inside and it can handle three adults in the rear. There is tons of space in the trunk, which might be a reason why Volkswagen decided to not offer a front trunk.

In terms of range, the brief test revealed that the 520 km (323 miles) WLTP rating for the biggest battery option, translated into around 300-350 km (186-218 miles) in the wet, unfavorable conditions with a fair share of sporty driving/acceleration tests. It should be closer to the WLTP number in more normal conditions and driving profile.

Overall, Autogefühl said that ID.4 is a very good offer at its price "when the software is fixed." Does this sound like a "wait" recommendation?