Interestingly, our InsideEVs team was just talking today about a range comparison between the Porsche Taycan and cars like the Model 3 and Model Y. This is because we just published our official Porsche Taycan range test. However, sadly, Edmunds beat us to this comparison ... sort of.

While we didn't put the two cars head-to-head in one article, we have performed our official range test with both vehicles. We had a different Model Y trim than Edmunds, too.

Edmunds says the Model Y Performance beat the Porsche Taycan 4S by 70 miles in its range testing. However, according to the EPA, the Model Y should have had an 88-mile edge over the Porsche.

The publication had a 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S, which gets an EPA-estimated range of 203 miles. In Edmunds' real-world driving test, the car achieved a whopping 323 miles. Its 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance with 21-inch wheels is rated at 291 miles by the EPA. Edmunds only got 253 miles.

Let's take a look at our tests, since all testing is different and there are many variables involved. Our Taycan 4S test car achieved 278 miles before dying. We drove it at a constant 70 mph, unlike Edmunds' test, which you can read about in detail by clicking on the source link below.

We tested a Model Y Long Range Dual-Motor AWD, not the Performance model. The EPA says it gets an estimated 316 miles per charge. We got 276 miles.

Edmunds talks in detail about several reasons there is such a discrepancy here. Its article points to testing variances, alternative drive modes (which the EPA doesn't test), braking style, and max battery usage.

In addition to the above factors, we've also pointed out reasons why Tesla's EPA ratings seem to be different from other EVs like the Porsche Taycan. Car and Driver, as well as Engineering Explained host Jason Fenske, provided us with several details. You can check out that article by clicking below.