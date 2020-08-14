Here is the new BMW X1 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid - the smallest of the BMW's Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs), which was introduced in 2019/2020.

It shares the all-wheel-drive powertrain with the BMW X2 xDrive25e and 2-Series 225xe Active Tourer and according to Autogefühl, the driving setup is quite well optimized. The cool thing about the xDrive25e is that the rear wheels are powered solely by the electric motor (separately to the engine in the front). The plug-in hybrid slightly compromises the rear headroom (due to the battery pack), though.

The interior is really nice, although the X1 xDrive25e might be quite expensive.

For now, there is no sign that the entry-level X1 and X2 PHEVs will be available in the U.S., but the X3 and X5 PHEVs were recently introduced.

BMW X1 xDrive25e specs:

Range (all-electric)

WLTP: up to 50 km (31 miles)

NEDC: 54–57 km (33.6-35.4 miles)

10.0 kWh battery (8.8 kWh net usable)

battery (8.8 kWh net usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.9 seconds

top speed of 193 km/h (120 mph); 135 km/h (84 mph) in EV mode

all-wheel drive

peak system output of 162 kW and 385 Nm of torque

1.5L gasoline engine (92 kW) and 6-speed Steptronic for the front axle and electric motor (70 kW) for the rear axle AC charging (on-board): 3.2 h at 3.7 kW (16 A / 230 V)

Gallery: BMW X1 xDrive25e (2019)