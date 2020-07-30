Arrival is a U.K.-based EV startup whose goal is to mature and grow into a major supplier of vehicles designed for various tasks. Its first vehicle is this all-electric van, which is the main point of focus in this Fully Charged video, and it will be followed by a full-size electric bus.

However, the bus isn’t quite ready to drive yet, but the smaller van is, at least as a fully working prototype. Technical details are currently very scarce, but it is believed to have a range of up to 160 km / 100 miles, as well as a maximum payload capacity of up to 4,250 kg / 9,370 pounds.

In the video, though, the company representative says that even a up to 190 km / 120 miles is possible on one charge. Arrival has not made any of the van’s specs public, yet it has already received an order for 10,000 of these battery-powered vans from UPS which will be rolled out between 2022 and 2024.

What makes Arrival interesting and unique among other EV startups is its method of assembly for its vehicles. It doesn’t plan to invest in a single huge manufacturing facility, yet it will instead have multiple smaller facilities (it calls ‘microfactories’) that are said to have some advantages over the traditional centralized approach.