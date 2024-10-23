Stellantis is putting Factorial's quasi-solid-state batteries in the Dodge Charger Daytona EV.

A demonstration fleet will hit the streets by 2026.

The promise of solid-state batteries in electric vehicles is getting a bit long in the tooth, but it’s undeniable that progress is being made. Case in point: Stellantis will launch a demonstration fleet of Dodge Charger Daytona electric muscle cars fitted with Factorial’s quasi-solid-state cells that are lighter and pack more energy than your average liquid anode cells.

The fleet will hit the streets by 2026, but we don’t know how many cars will get the solid-state batteries that promise to be much safer, provide more driving range and charge faster compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. Stellantis also didn’t provide a timeline for when people will get the chance to buy EVs with solid-state batteries.

Stellantis, as well as Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai Motor Group, have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Factorial’s solid-state battery tech. The startup claims its proprietary Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST) can be incorporated into existing lithium-ion cell factories, thus reducing upfront manufacturing costs. The U.S.-based battery developer already has the country’s largest solid-state battery line in the Boston suburb of Methuen, Massachusetts. When it becomes fully operational, it will churn out 200 megawatt-hours worth of batteries every year.

In the upcoming Dodge Charger demonstration EVs, the cells have an energy density of over 390 watt-hours/kilogram, which is superior to the roughly 200 to 300 Wh/kg offered by liquid-anode lithium-ion cells commercially available right now.

"This demonstration fleet is an important milestone in our partnership with Factorial," said Ned Curic, Stellantis' Chief Engineering and Technology Officer. "By integrating Factorial’s innovative battery solution into the STLA Large platform, we are validating its potential to enhance our electric vehicle lineup, ensuring customers benefit from improved performance, longer driving ranges and faster charging times in the coming years."

Dodge 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Factorial Energy solid-state battery cell

The same STLA Large platform that underpins the Dodge Charger Daytona will be used by Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Maserati, so we could see solid-state battery-powered EVs from these brands soon, too. The main holdup for the wide adoption of this type of cell has so far been pinned on the cumbersome production ramp-up. Usually, solid-state cell factories need to be built from the ground up, but with Factorial’s approach, the production lines of liquid- or gel-based lithium-ion cell factories can just be upgraded, so things can move faster.

Let’s just hope they move fast enough because the promise of cheaper, longer-range and faster-charging solid-state EVs has been around for at least a decade.