The Lynk & Co 02 can be leased, purchased, or used via subscription. It can also be loaned out via a car-sharing subscription.

Underneath, it is mechanically similar to the Volvo EX30.

It goes on sale in Europe this coming December.

The concept of car sharing has been one of those ideas that sounds great on paper but fails to work in the real world. Of course, there’s always the inherent grossness of a stranger using your personal vehicle without you being there, but that’s not just the only problem. The apps to make it all work are clunky, often requiring phones and key handling, and just a whole bunch of nonsense that makes what should be passive income an annoying hassle.

This week, the formerly PHEV-only brand Lynk & Co introduced its second EV—the Lynk & Co 02. This model is designed to take all the lessons learned from its PHEV crossover (called the 01) and make them that much better, especially when it comes to sharing the vehicle. The car was unveiled this week at a special media event in Milan, Italy.

If you’ve been following along to the Chinese market like I have (probably not, though), you’ll have noticed that there already is a Lynk & Co 02, an ICE and PHEV hatchback only sold in China. However, according to Lynk & Co’s press release, this 02 is designed primarily to appeal to European audiences and make the car sharing part way easier. While other brands have famously phased out their subscription-based purchase plans or owner car-sharing programs, Lynk & Co says about 30% of 01 owners share their crossovers. Thus, Lynk & Co. is trying to make that easier for the 02. There’s a “sharing strap” that, when pulled, will automatically take the user to the app used to manage the car-sharing portion of the 02’s ownership. Lynk & Co also plans to continue the subscription model for the 02, but details on pricing won’t come until later.

There are other improvements and nifty add-ons, too. For example, it has a “hey honk,” which is an adjustable sound that allows the driver to “honk” and interact with the car’s surroundings in less aggressive ways. Also, the 02 has a selfie camera and V2L capabilities—which could be used to charge an e-scooter, according to Lynk & Co.

Mechanically, it’s on the same SEA platform as the Zeekr X, Smart #1 and #3, and Volvo EX30. Like those cars, the 02 will come with a 66 kWh NMC battery, good for up to 276 miles (estimated) on the WLTP cycle. Curiously, it appears that the Lynk & Co will be single motor, RWD only, unlike all of its platform mates that can be had in dual-motor, AWD form. Thus, the 02 has a maximum output of 272 horsepower.

Geely’s brands may have a lot of overlap, but I do admit that the Lynk & Co 02 feels like it has its own distinctive purpose, even if it shares a lot mechanically with a whole bunch of other cars. Once again, I watch from afar, salty that we won’t get something this well considered for purpose for a very long time—if ever. Perhaps Geely should make Polestar rebadge or craft its own pint-sized EV crossover on the smallest variant of the SEA platform.

The Lynk & Co 02 will go on sale in Europe and China starting in December.