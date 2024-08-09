While other companies roll back their ambitious EV plans, Jaguar—a storied British brand that's been in need of fresh metal for some time now—is pressing forward. The company is planning to phase out its last gas model in many markets starting next year. There's only one problem: The EV replacements aren't here yet. So Jaguar will apparently go about a year without having any cars for sale in some markets.

That's according to a new report from Autocar, who sat down with Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glove. The company has already announced that it is discontinuing all of its models except the F-Pace SUV, including its pioneering EV, the I-Pace.

But in some European markets and the UK, the F-Pace, too, will be discontinued by early 2025. Jaguar won't start delivering its first new EV until 2026, which means Jaguar retailers will have about a year to fill with no new cars in their showrooms.

Get Fully Charged Jaguar's Disappearing Lineup Jaguar announced recently that it was canceling all of its products except for one. The F-Pace compact luxury crossover—which has long made up the lion's share of the brand's U.S. sales—is the only one left. Now, it's set to be discontinued in some markets, leaving Jaguar car-less in its home market.

Glove told Autocar that "there will be a period where you will not be able to buy a Jaguar" in the U.K.

Glove said the dealers would focus on pre-owned cars and after-sales service during this time. I'd also imagine that, as in the U.S., many share their footprints with Land Rover dealers, which have been the focus of most franchises for quite a while as Jaguar has stalled out. It'll take a lot to kickstart the brand, but Jaguar has a lot planned.

Jaguar's first EV model, the I-Pace, never really took off. It's being discontinued.

The company is looking to go upmarket in the EV era, and confirmed to Autocar that it will debut an all-electric GT car in December of this year. Jaguar is promising over 400 miles of range (on the generous WLTP cycle) and 575 hp, with a six-figure starting price. Autocar has the full report on the newer car, with a render that's worth checking out.

It's also worth noting that Jaguar has had plans like this before, but the company has been mired in almost a decade of turmoil.

Besides the uncertainty created by Brexit, Jaguar has dealt with management changes, a lack of new product, dimming sales and several strategy shifts since the late 2010s. Sales have dwindled from more than 180,000 in 2018 to under 67,000 in 2023. At one point, it was supposed to be debuting an electric XJ, a project that it supposedly spent half a billion British pounds on. Jaguar's latest set of managers seems committed to an all-electric future, but it's going to end up a kind of wholesale rebirth for the company.

What this latest plan means in the U.S. is unclear. Jaguar confirmed that the GT car would debut in the U.S. due to this market's importance to the brand. But it has not set an expiration date for the F-Pace here. I'd assume that, with our more lax emissions standard, the F-Pace will be fine to soldier on here until the new GT arrives in 2026. I'd assume Jaguar wouldn't want to have zero new cars in its showrooms.

But I certainly never thought they'd have a dead year in their home market, and that's happening. I've reached out to Jaguar's U.S. PR team to see if they can share any information on the fate of the F-Pace. But even with it hanging on, Jaguar's all-electric reset can't come soon enough. The brand needs to be reinvented, and this will be its best shot.

Contact the author: Mack.hogan@insideevs.com.