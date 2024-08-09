The long-awaited Volvo EX90 has become more expensive and might be delivered to customers later than expected despite being delayed by a year.

The manufacturer quietly increased prices across the Volvo EX90 lineup by $3,300, or over 4%, compared to the initial prices announced in November 2023. The model started at an MSRP of $76,695, but now it's $79,995. The destination charge of $1,295 is the same.

Get Fully Charged Volvo's next-gen EVs have some issues First, Volvo resigned from launching the EX30 model in the U.S. due to the 100% tariffs on China-made EVs. The already delayed Volvo EX90 is getting a price hike and is expected to enter the market without certain features.

There are two trim levels (Plus and Ultra), two powertrain options (Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance), and two seat layouts (6- or 7-seat) for a total of eight main versions. Their prices vary from $79,995 to $89,845, excluding a $1,295 destination charge.

Production of the Volvo EX90 started in June outside Charleston, South Carolina, but there is no info on whether the model will qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. After the recent price increase, only the base version remained under the $80,000 price cap.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Plus (7-seat) AWD 20-in $79,995 +$1,295 N/A $81,290 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Plus (6-seat) AWD 20-in $80,495 +$1,295 N/A $81,790 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Ultra (7-seat) AWD 21-in $84,345 +$1,295 N/A $85,640 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Ultra (6-seat) AWD 21-in $84,845 +$1,295 N/A $86,140 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Plus (7-seat) AWD 20-in $84,995 +$1,295 N/A $86,290 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Plus (6-seat) AWD 20-in $85,495 +$1,295 N/A $86,790 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Ultra (7-seat) AWD 21-in $84,345 +$1,295 N/A $85,640 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Ultra (6-seat) AWD 21-in $89,845 +$1,295 N/A $91,140

Delivery Time And Missing Features

Volvo's online configurator indicates that the estimated delivery time might be as high as eight months. In the best case scenario, it will be four months: "Estimated delivery 4-8 months". It's believed that the time will depend on the selected version and options. The website explains, "Please note that Ventilated Nordico is expected to be delivered towards the latter part of the estimated delivery time above."

The bad news does not end here because we know about the missing safety and convenience features at launch. The missing features might be cross-traffic alert, curve speed assist, wireless Apple CarPlay, and bidirectional charging. The full functionality of the LiDAR system also is not yet ready. A software update should add these features in the future.

According to the previous report, one of the most interesting things is that the initial batch of cars might lose about 3 percent of their battery charge per day when parked and not charged. That's because the car's core computer is running in the background all the time. at least for the first 72 hours after a stop, to control its "highly advanced functions.” It will be addressed by a software update, but it's an issue for now.

Volvo EX90 Excellence

Range Estimates

Initially, Volvo said the EX90 would have about 300 miles of range. That's a solid result for a three-row SUV. The battery stores 111 kilowatt-hours of energy (107 kWh of usable capacity).

According to the company's website, the Plus trim is now expected to get 296 miles of range, while the Ultra trim is expected to get 308 miles. These are not EPA-estimated results yet.

The most surprising thing is that the Ultra has a higher estimated range despite it being equipped with larger 21-inch wheels. Another thing is that the range estimate does not change when selecting the Performance powertrain option (it suggests that the two are the same with only a software limit on the base one).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Plus (7-seat) AWD 20-in AWD 111 296 mi* 5.7 112 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Plus (6-seat) AWD 20-in AWD 111 296 mi* 5.7 112 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Ultra (7-seat) AWD 21-in AWD 111 308 mi* 5.7 112 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Ultra (6-seat) AWD 21-in AWD 111 308 mi* 5.7 112 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Plus (7-seat) AWD 20-in AWD 111 296 mi* 4.7 112 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Plus (6-seat) AWD 20-in AWD 111 296 mi* 4.7 112 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Ultra (7-seat) AWD 21-in AWD 111 308 mi* 4.7 112 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Ultra (6-seat) AWD 21-in AWD 111 308 mi* 4.7 112

* range estimate according to Volvo

Overall, the Volvo EX90's market launch is disappointing. Automotive News noted that the higher prices, delays, long wait times, and missing features at the launch might trigger order cancellations.

Customers might start looking for other options, seeking a Rivian R1S, Tesla Model X, Kia EV9, or something from German brands.

The article says: "Volvo told dealers about 5 percent of the vehicle's more than 10,000 U.S. preorders have been canceled because of the delay." At the same time, one Volvo retailer noted a 40% cut in reservations, according to the report.