From its first reveal, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has been drawing the attention of performance-minded automotive enthusiasts worldwide. The N version of Hyundai’s popular crossover is the first electric car to effectively replicate the mechanical and auditory feedback you would find in a high-performance internal combustion engine.

This is a complete rethinking of what an electric performance car should be. For years, Tesla has set the standard for electric performance by providing instant torque right off the line with eye-watering straight-line acceleration, and that’s what you find in the recently updated Tesla Model 3 Performance. Whatever level of power you ask for, the Tesla provides that power instantly and it does so in complete silence.

But not everyone has agreed that this is the best approach. Other automakers have tried to substitute engine revving with artificial noise generation to varying degrees of success. But only Hyundai seems to have truly found the right recipe for driving excitement.

So between the Model 3 Performance and the Ioniq 5 N, which car has the most engaging driving experience? Sam Charlwood from the Australian YouTube channel carsales.com.au got both cars out on the track for some comparisons.

The Ioniq 5 N has dual electric motors pushing 478 kW of power and 567 lb-ft (770Nm) of torque. Powered by an 84 kWh battery pack good for an EPA-estimated 221 miles of range, the Hyundai has a top speed of 161 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds.

The Model 3 Performance might initially appear less powerful with 343 kW of power and 545 lb-ft (740Nm) of torque. But the Model 3 is a much smaller, more aerodynamic vehicle. Its 82 kWh pack can accelerate 0-60 in just 3.1 seconds and the car is good for an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range.

Both cars come equipped with adaptive suspension, performance tires, and more robust brakes compared to their lower trim variants. The Ioniq 5 N feels the most like a traditional performance car with grippy, well-bolstered leather seats, thick-rimmed steering wheel and a more tactile user interface. According to Sam, “this interior goes really above and beyond in terms of differentiating itself from the Ioniq 5 donor car."

While the Hyundai is a noticeable upgrade in styling and performance over the base Ioniq 5, the Model 3 Performance is more subdued. But the Tesla impresses on the technology front, with responsive touch controls and a very intuitive interface. While perfectly serviceable, the Ioniq 5 N’s infotainment system is a confusing mess compared to the Model 3's. Still, the Hyundai's physical buttons will likely win out for many buyers.

In everyday driving, the Model 3 makes a strong showing with great road feel and an improved suspension over previous iterations. The Ioniq 5 N provides the more comfortable ride thanks to its large wheel base and softer suspension. But the ambiance is somewhat disrupted by an annoying rattle from the rear hatch area.

The differentiating factor is really the artificial noise and driver feedback provided by the Hyundai. “It gives this car a whole different character that no EV before it has ever had.” Explains Sam. “It brings more driver engagement and involvement than before. And I think more than ever it brings a smile to your face.” But if you still want a smooth, silent driving experience? You have that option as well.

To test actual on-track performance, the channel took both cars to the 1.6 km Pheasant Wood Circuit about an hour from Sydney, Australia. As expected, on straight-line acceleration, the Tesla (3.34 sec) beat the Hyundai (3.42 sec) by nearly a tenth of a second.

However, outside of the straightaways, the Ioniq 5 N performed exceptionally well. “It feels really controlled. It’s harnessing its weight through the corners.” While the size and weight can definitely be felt, the car’s rear bias makes it thrilling to throw around the track.

The fun really begins when you activate the gearbox with distinct ratios, rev limiter and artificial engine noise. “Hyundai have done an amazing job with the tuning of this car. Because on the circuit feels right at home.”

The Model 3 has an obvious advantage in straight-line performance, but Sam was “underwhelmed” by the performance on the circuit. “The steering feels inconsistent. There is a lot of understeer as well.”

The Tesla also lacks the fun rear-drive bias of the Hyundai. But this is a point of contention because of restrictions placed on the car by Tesla of Australia. The Model 3 Performance does have a dedicated track mode which allows you to tweak elements like the understeer or oversteer. But for some reason, Tesla of Australia would not provide the Model 3 Performance with track mode enabled. To make matters worse, the Tesla’s brakes began overheating after only a few laps.

"We asked Tesla on multiple occasions and it was well aware of the track component of this test but it refused to unlock it for us." The channel explains. "It was very unfortunate as no doubt it would've performed better."

While the car may have performed slightly better with Track Mode enabled, Sam doesn’t believe that would be much of a factor regarding the fun-to-drive nature of the car. The conclusion was that the Model 3 Performance does its best work on public roads, not at the track.

So when it comes to driving excitement, the Hyundai blows the Tesla out of the water. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best buy. In Australia, the Model 3 Performance has a starting price of $80,900 ($54,000 USD). But the Ioniq 5 N will set you back a whopping $110,383 ($73,780 USD). So unless you’re spending a significant amount of your time at the track, the Model 3 is probably the better buy with its longer driving range, and plenty of power and performance for a fun daily driver.

So does the Ioniq 5 N’s unique feature set justify that steep price? We’ll just have to wait for sales numbers over the next few months to see how buyers respond. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.