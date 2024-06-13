Tesla CEO Elon Musk is already claiming victory in the shareholder vote determining the fate of his colossal $56 billion pay package, approved by voters in 2018 but later rejected by the Delaware Chancery Court. "Both Tesla shareholder resolutions are currently passing by wide margins," Musk announced Wednesday night on his social media platform X. "Thanks for your support!" he added. The matter now rests in the hands of the Delaware court.

Given the overwhelming voter support for Musk's massive compensation and the proposal to move Tesla's legal home from Delaware to Texas, the judge might approve the whole thing. However, the court could also reject it or request additional information and documentation, potentially delaying Tesla's plans. Regardless of the outcome, we expect more information from Tesla at today's shareholder meeting. We'll be looking for details on future EV plans, robotaxi updates and any new roadmap for AI and Full Self-Driving (FSD).

Watch the livestream here on InsideEVs today at 430 p.m. Eastern time. Until that starts, feel free to get up to speed on what's happened so far in Musk's compensation saga from the articles below.