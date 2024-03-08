Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in January amounted to 244,940 (up 4.2% year-over-year). The positive start of the year is accompanied by an increase in EV sales.

According to the South Korean manufacturer, its all-electric car retail sales amounted to 12,731 units, about 48% more than a year ago (estimated). It means that EVs represent 5.6% of the brand's total volume.

Get Fully Charged Kia EV lineup is expanding In 2023 Kia launched two new all-electric models, based on the E-GMP platform—the EV9 (globally) and EV5 (in China). In the not-too-distant future, Kia will launch the EV3 and EV4.

The retail sales include multiple models (EV5, EV6, EV9, Niro EV, Niro Plus EV, Soul EV, as well as Korea-only Ray EV and Bingo EV).

In the U.S., sales of Kia's all-electric cars in January amounted to 3,457 units (up 57% year-over-year) and 6.8% of the total volume.

In January, the wholesale shipments of Kia's E-GMP-based models amounted to 13,874 (up 101% year-over-year). This includes production of the EV6 and EV9 in South Korea and the EV5 in China.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales)—unless otherwise specified, the numbers are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

The wholesale shipments of the all-new Kia EV9 amounted to 4,945 units. The newly launched Kia EV5 noted 763 units (China), while the Kia EV6 again is the brand's most popular EV with 8,166 units.

Kia wholesale BEV sales in January (YOY change):

EV5: 763 (new)

EV6: 8,166 (up 18%)

EV9: 4,945 (new)

E-GMP BEVs: 13,874 (up 101%)

Kia EV5, EV6 And EV9 Wholesale Sales – January 2024

For reference, in 2023, Kia wholesale shipments of E-GMP-based electric cars amounted to 132,711 (up 59% year-over-year).

Kia wholesale BEV sales in 2023 (YOY change):

EV5: 1,469 (new)

EV6: 96,092 (up 15%)

EV9: 35,150 (new)

E-GMP BEVs: 132,711 (up 59%)

Considering the growth in January, and assuming further expansion of the EVx lineup, we can expect that 2024 will be better than 2023.