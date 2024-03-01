Consumer Reports has declared the Tesla Model Y as 2024's best electric car of the year and a top ten car overall.

In 2023, the Tesla Model Y became the world's best-selling car of any type. Now, in 2024, the Model Y has grabbed another honor.

Get Fully Charged The Tesla Model Y is the best electric car of 2024, according to Consumer Reports. Numerous hybrids and plug-in hybrids made Consumer Reports' "Best Car of the Year" list for 2024, but only one all-electric car did and that was the Tesla Model Y.

Consumer Reports has not been particularly easy on Tesla over the years but this "Best Car of the Year" selection is not about the brand or servicing of vehicles, it's about the car and that's where Teslas typically shine.

In total, ten vehicles were selected in various categories as "Best Car of the Year" winners and the Model Y captured that title in the category of "Electric Vehicle." In choosing the Model Y, Consumer Reports stated:

The Model Y tops the electric car platform shared with the Model 3; its SUV-like body provides more passenger and cargo space than the sedan does. It makes going electric easy, thanks to its appealing midsized packaging, long driving range, and robust Supercharger compatibility, allowing rapid recharging across a vast charging network. The Model Y is stunningly quick in Long Range and Performance trims, going from 0 to 60 mph in under 5 seconds. Plus, it handles like a sports car, with responsive steering and minimal body roll in turns. Features are added and enhanced through over-the-air upgrades, so this already good car can get even better over time.

Seems like Consumer Reports believes the Model Y is quite a compelling overall offering and buyers seem to agree with this given its massive global sales volumes of over 1.2 million units sold last year.

Here's the criteria for being a top pick:

Consumer Reports selects 10 Top Picks each year, based on road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety. (All Top Picks come standard with automatic emergency braking that works both at low speeds with pedestrian detection and at highway speeds.)

Consumer Reports only chose one pure electric car as a "Best Cars of the Year" winner, but several plug-in hybrids made the cut this year.

You can check out the full list of Consumer Reports' "Best Cars of the Year" here.