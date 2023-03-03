Consumer Reports recently published its updated reliability report pertaining to the most unreliable electric vehicles on the market today. As has been the case in the past, the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X are both on the top 10 list.

The Hyundai Kona Electric actually got the nod as the least reliable, according to the publication. Just behind the Hyundai electric crossover is the very similar Chevrolet Bolt EUV, followed by the Bolt EV hatchback.

According to Drive Tesla Canada, Consumer Reports issued the Tesla Model S an overall score of 62 out of 100, and a two out of five for predicted reliability, which it considers less reliable than the average new car.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model X fared even worse overall, with a score of just 52, though its reliability rating is the same as its sedan sibling. To be clear, every EV on the list earned a two out of five for predicted reliability, aside from the Bolt EV, which earned the lowest possible rating of one out of five.

The publication points to Model S owners' concerns with interior electronics, transmission, and power equipment. Moreover, Consumer Reports cites the multiple Model S recalls that have happened over the years.

Many of the recalls were addressed with free over-the-air software updates. While this makes it more convenient for the owners, it doesn't suggest there wasn't an actual problem in the first place. The Model X has faced most of the same issues as the Model S, though it's also had its fair share of additional concerns over the years.

Looking at the other end of the list, we find the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in the 10 spot, with the Audi e-tron coming in at No. 9, just ahead of the Model S, which places in the eighth position.

Also included in Consumer Reports' most current list of the least reliable EVs are the Polestar 2, Jaguar I-Pace, and Porsche Taycan.

The top 10 most unreliable EVs are as follows, according to Consumer Reports via Drive Tesla Canada:

Hyundai Kona Electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV Chevrolet Bolt Tesla Model X Polestar 2 Jaguar I-Pace Porsche Taycan Tesla Model S Audi e-Tron Rivian R1T

Drive Tesla Canada also shared that Consumer Reports hasn't yet tested the BMW i7, Fisker Ocean, Hyundai Ioniq 6, or Lucid Air, so they aren't included in the reliability rankings yet.