Chinese giant BYD says that its global plug-in electric car sales in January exceeded 200,000 units, marking another month of year-over-year growth.

BYD's passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 201,019 units last month—including 15,923 EVs from its sub-brands. That's 34% more than a year ago. The recent numbers are not as high as the record figures from late 2023 (340,178 in December), but that's normal due to seasonality in China.

3 million plug-ins sold in 2023

BYD is the world's largest plug-in electric car manufacturer with more than 3 million sales in 2023 and over 6 million sales cumulatively. In recent months, the company has focused more on all-electric cars, which outpace plug-in hybrids.

BYD all-electric car sales amounted to 105,304, up 48% year-over-year. BEVs are currently the fastest part of the company's business. Plug-in hybrid sales grew by 21% year-over-year in January, to 95,715.

BYD passenger plug-in car sales last month (YOY change):

  • BEVs: 105,304 (up 48%)
  • PHEVs: 95,715 (up 21%)
  • Total: 201,019 (up 34%)

BYD also sold 474 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 201,493 plug-in vehicles last month. Some 36,174 BYD plug-ins were exported, another monthly record.

BYD plug-in electric car sales – January 2024

external_image

For reference, in 2023, BYD sold over 3.0 million passenger plug-in electric cars (in line with the target), which was 62% more than in 2022.

BYD Group passenger plug-in car sales in 2023 (YOY change):

  • BEVs: 1,574,822 (up 73%)
  • PHEVs: 1,438,084 (up 52%)
  • Total: 3,012,906 (up 62%)

In 2023, BYD BYD has become the largest Chinese carmaker, the largest car brand in China, and the world's largest PHEV manufacturer. In 2024, it might also become the largest all-electric car manufacturer, as it sold over 1.6 million units in the last 12 months.

external_image

Top Models

The top nameplate in BYD's lineup is the Song family with 59,514 units sold in January (mostly plug-in hybrids).

The compact electric BYD Seagull was the second most popular model, with 36,477 units, followed by 21,767 units of Qin family (BEV + PHEV), 18,905 all-electric Dolphins and 18,071 all-electric BYD Yuans, also known as Atto 3 outside of China.

 

