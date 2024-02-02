Kia America reported 51,090 vehicle sales in the United States in January, down 1.7% year-over-year.

Despite a lower overall volume, its all-electric car sales are surging. Kia revealed that its EV sales increased by 57% year-over-year.

Get Fully Charged Kia expands its EV lineup In 2023, Kia sold in the U.S. more than 32,000 all-electric cars and introduced the new EV9. This model will enter production in Georgia later this year.

In January, Kia's E-GMP-based electric car sales amounted to 2,621. That's a 136% jump compared to January 2022 and 5.1% of total sales volume.

This number consists of 1,213 EV6 (up 9%) and 1,408 EV9 (its second full month on the market). It's too early to say how much demand there is for the EV9, but for now it sold better than the EV6.

On top of that comes an undisclosed number of Kia Niro EVs. Niro EVs are counted together with the ICE version, but it usually averages around a thousand units a month.

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 1,213 (up 9%)

Kia EV9: 1,408 (new)

Kia Niro EV: N/A

Total EV6/EV9 family: 2,621 (up 136%) and 5.1% share

Kia E-GMP BEV Sales in the U.S. – January 2024

Thanks to the new data, we can now report that during 2023, Kia's total all-electric car sales in the U.S. amounted to 32,154 units (up 12% year-over-year). It was a record result for Kia, and it seems like 2024 will be even better.

Kia BEV sales in 2023 (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 18,879 (down 8%)

Kia EV9: 1,118 (new)

Kia Niro EV: 12,157 (up 48%)

Total EV6/EV9 family: 19,997 (down 2%) and 2.6% share

Total: 32,154 (up 12%) and 4.1% share

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

At some point in 2024, Kia intends to begin local production of the Kia EV9 in the U.S. at West Point, Georgia. See the full overview of the model pricing and main specs here.

“Kia’s sales continually increased over the past few years, and we’ve established a solid foundation to build upon as the industry transitions to electrified models," Eric Watson, vice president of sales operations for Kia America, said in a release. "With our flagship EV9 three-row EV SUV off to an impressive start after being named 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, and Kia’s rugged and capable SUVs continuing to gain market share, Kia will charge ahead in 2024 with six new and significantly redesigned vehicles scheduled to arrive in showrooms.”

