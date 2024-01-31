Ford will offer complimentary charging adapters to eligible F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E owners so that they can access Tesla’s Supercharger network of DC fast chargers across the United States and Canada.

The company said that customers will be able to reserve the free OEM adapters starting this spring, and it will ship them directly to the owners. CEO Jim Farley added in a post on social media platform X, “This is our way of saying thank you!”

Get Fully Charged Ford EV owners will soon be able to use Tesla Superchargers Ford will offer free NACS charging adapters to Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners in the United States and Canada so that they can recharge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers. Customers will be able to reserve the complimentary adapter this spring.

Ford was the first big American automaker to strike a deal with Tesla that enables owners of blue oval-branded EVs to top up the batteries of their cars at Supercharger stations across the U.S. and Canada.

Tesla uses the so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector on the vast majority of its Supercharger stalls in the U.S. and Canada, whereas Ford EVs come equipped from the factory with a Combined Charging System 1 (CCS1) inlet, hence the need for an adapter.

At the end of last year, a Tesla representative said during a city planning meeting in Farr West City, Utah that Ford-made EVs will gain access to the Supercharger network starting in February 2024, quickly followed by General Motors-built battery-powered cars. GM was the second automotive giant to ink a deal with the Elon Musk-led company.

When the agreement between Ford and Tesla was announced in May 2023, the first EVs on the list were the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit starting in early 2024. Then, "in 2025, Ford will offer next-generation electric vehicles with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector built-in, eliminating the need for an adapter to access Tesla Superchargers," the deal mentioned.

In other words, Ford EVs that roll off the assembly line next year will come with the NACS inlet from the factory.

Currently, the Tesla Supercharger network is the largest Level 3 charging network in the world with over 5,000 stations and 5,000 stalls installed globally. It’s also regarded as the most reliable DC fast charging network in the U.S., ranking first in J.D. Power’s EVX public charging study last year.