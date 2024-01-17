California-based luxury electric car maker Lucid is offering discounts of up to $10,000 for the 2023 model year Air sedan, but only until the end of this month. Customers can also benefit from a $300 bonus for installing a high-capacity home charger, as well as get the company’s premium audio system and advanced driver assistance tech package at no extra cost in some cases.

According to the automaker’s website, inventory 2023 Air Pure all-wheel drive models benefit from a $7,500 so-called Air Credit. The same applies to the 2023 Air Touring, which comes with extra niceties like Nappa Leather-covered ventilated seats and a glass roof, while the 2023 Air Grand Touring, which is one step above in terms of features, can benefit from a $10,000 Air Credit.

Get Fully Charged Lucid disounts inventory 2023 Air sedan EVs Lucid Motors is offering credits of up to $10,000 for 2023 model year Air sedans in inventory until the end of January. The American startup is also offering a $300 credit toward a high-capacity home charger that costs $1,200 without installation.

That said, Lucid models are not exactly cheap, so even with the discount, the most affordable EV in the company’s inventory is $74,900. By comparison, a base 2024 Air Pure rear-wheel drive starts at $77,400.

Additionally, customers can get a $300 Home Charging Bonus toward the purchase of the Lucid 80-amp Home Charger which costs $1,200 on its own and is hardware-ready for bi-directional charging.

2023 Air Pure, Touring, or Grand Touring models can also be had with the company’s Surreal Sound Pro System and DreamDrive Pro driver assistance package at no extra cost by January 31, 2024.

All these offers are only valid in the United States, and the Air Credits are only available for cash payments or loans but only if the customer takes delivery of the car within seven days after it’s ready to be handed over.

Lucid delivered 6,001 cars last year, bringing the total number of Air EVs on the roads to over 10,000 since the model’s introduction in late 2021. That’s not great, and the company knows it, as the production guidance was reduced from 10,000-14,000 vehicles in Q4 2022 to 8,000-8,500 units in November of last year. That said, the recently revealed 2025 Gravity SUV might move the needle in the right direction for the California EV startup once it goes on the assembly line.