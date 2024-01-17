Engwe Unveils The New P275 E-Bike, Its Most Premium Urban Commuter Yet

Electric bike brand Engwe is all about making e-bikes accessible to all sorts of riders. Headquartered in the UK, Engwe has a wide selection of models most of which are designed for commuters looking to ride to school or work on the weekdays, while having enough performance to go on occasional off-road excursions on weekends. On top of all that, Engwe’s selection of bikes are pretty affordable, with all of their models retailing for south of $2,000 USD.

With that being said, Engwe has recently pulled the covers off its newest model, the P275. Engwe says that the P275 is the most premium model in its roster, and is equipped with premium amenities that promise comfort and efficiency. For instance, the bike gets a fancy Selle Royal saddle, and even an air-lifting seat post for extra comfort and quick adjustability. It also gets a frame-integrated luggage carrier, as well as a sleek frame design giving it a futuristic aesthetic. Engwe offers the P275 in both step-through and step-over frame configurations, allowing a wide selection of riders to confidently hop on and ride.

On the performance side of the equation, the P275 is powered by a motor from Bafang. Thanks to an integrated torque sensor, the bike delivers pedal assistance tailored to each and every pedal stroke. 70 Nm of torque means that it’s capable of climbing some pretty steep hills, but its nominal 250-watt output means it’s still compliant with European e-bike regulations. There’s an easy-to-read LED display that informs you of pertinent ride data, too, so you can monitor your bike’s performance as you ride.

Your pedaling efforts are sent to the rear wheel via a silent and maintenance-free Gates carbon belt drive, while a three-speed automatic geared hub provides an added layer of efficiency. Meanwhile, the ST model gets a chain-driven Shimano nine-speed drivetrain. As for battery tech, the large Samsung 19.2-ampere-hour battery is housed at a unique angle just behind the seat tube. The large power unit promises up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) on a single charge, while five levels of pedal assistance allow you to tailor performance to suit your preferences.

The new Engwe P275 has a decent payload capacity of 264 pounds. It’s by no means a cargo bike, but is capable of shutting you and your daily essentials around town in comfort and style. It’ll be sold in a selection of colorways, with the Pro model coming in black and black/orange colors. Meanwhile, the ST model gets white and white/orange colorways. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the new bike is expected to make its European launch soon.