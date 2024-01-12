Electric vehicles have long lost their nerdy charm thanks to advancements in battery tech, more powerful motors, and a significant bump in availability, driving range, and comfort features.

There are now more EVs to choose from than ever before but as with combustion vehicles, there are some battery-powered cars that stand out for their ability to make their owners happy. Here’s where Consumers Reports’ latest owner satisfaction survey comes into play.

Get Fully Charged Three EVs make the cut on the list of most satisfying cars to own The Rivian R1S SUV and R1T pickup, as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan, are among the most satisfying cars to own in the United States, according to Consumer Reports.

With help from its members, CR rated the 10 most satisfying cars to own in the United States, and among iconic names like the Chevrolet Corvette and Mazda MX-5 Miata no fewer than three EVs made it on the list.

The Rivian R1T is the most satisfying EV to own, according to Consumer Reports, with 88% of people who bought the American electric pickup saying they’d do it again if they had the chance.

Only the Corvette sits higher than Rivian’s adventure truck with 93 percent of owners saying they’d buy or lease one again, meaning that the California-based EV startup managed to strike a chord among its buyers and seems to have done things the right way.

The Rivian R1S SUV is the next EV on the list (in sixth place overall), with 84% of buyers saying they’d get one a second time, making for a great performance from Rivian in the customer satisfaction game.

Rivian R1S Rivian R1T Hyundai Ioniq 6

The last EV, sitting in 10th place on the overall list, is the Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan, with 81% of owners saying in the survey that they’d buy or lease one again. Sales of the Ioniq 6 are a far cry from the performance of the American-made Tesla Model 3 with the swoopy sedan selling roughly 13,000 units last year versus the Model 3’s 220,000 units, but it looks like those who bought the Korean EV really like it.

Consumer Reports says that its latest owner satisfaction survey underlines once again that the models that deliver the promised performance, roominess, luxury, and comfort are the ones that owners are willing to buy again. Which makes perfect sense–who would want to buy something they don’t like a second time? We know we wouldn’t.

But what’s your take on this list? Let us know in the comments below.