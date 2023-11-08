This E-Bike Radar System Alerts You Of Potential Dangers Lurking Behind

With more and more electric bicycles hitting the roads, safety is becoming more of a concern, both for e-bike riders and other road users alike. While e-bike tech is generally heading towards a safer direction, third party manufacturers are continuing to push the envelope, coming up with technology that elevates e-bike safety even further.

A good example of this comes from Alps Alpine in the form of the Ride Safety System RS 1000. The device is meant to keep riders informed of potential road hazards as they ride, and makes use of AI-powered detection systems for instant alerts about hazards coming up from behind. On top of that, the system can be integrated to your smartphone, and be displayed on the handlebars for real time traffic monitoring and navigation. In effect, the display serves as a digital rearview mirror, making it easier for cyclists to have 360-degree awareness of what’s going on around them.

The Ride Safety System RS 1000 makes use of an intelligent algorithm to flag potentially dangerous vehicles, alerting cyclists to stay attentive as they ride. There’s also an intelligent rear light packaged into the system that also serves as a multi-stage brake light for enhanced visibility. The setup is meant to be mounted on the rear of a bicycle, in a spot with good visibility of the road behind. As such, the device shouldn’t be obstructed by luggage, panniers, or other accessories.

Alps Alpine’s Ride Safety System RS 1000 is very compact, weighing less than 160 grams, so weight weenies need not worry about this device adding precious pounds to their lightweight machines. Best of all is that it can be integrated into the e-bike’s power source, and its USB interface allows automated use on multiple e-bikes. Meanwhile, the internal battery has enough juice for at least two hours of use.

The Ride Safety System RS 1000 is one of the newest of a growing list of safety-focused e-bike technology. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, the RS 1000 is said to be universally compatible and incredibly easy and straightforward to use. It’s available for purchase via the company’s official website linked below.