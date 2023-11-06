In September, plug-in electric car sales in Europe continued to increase year-over-year, although the rate of growth was quite disappointing.

According to EV Volumes data shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 288,459 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is 15 percent more than a year ago. For comparison, the general market noted an 11 percent increase year-over-year.

We guess that the main reason behind a slower growth rate is the slowdown in Germany (the single largest market in the region), caused by the end of EV incentives for business buyers.

Nonetheless, rechargeable cars maintain a relatively solid market share of 25 percent (still about three times higher than in the United States).

Plug-in car registrations for the month (YOY change):

BEVs: about *196,000 (up 18%) and 17% market share

PHEVs: about *92,000 (up 8%) and 8% market share

Total: 288,459 (up 15%) and 25% market share

*Estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – September 2023

So far this year, more than 2.2 million passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Europe, which is about 23 percent of the total market.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *1.48 million and 16% market share

PHEVs: about *0.73 million and 7% market share

Total: 2,234,169 (up 32%) and 23% market share

*Estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).

Top Plug-In Models

The Tesla Model Y remains the best selling plug-in electric car in Europe for the eleventh consecutive month. In October, the model noted 34,378 new registrations.

Interestingly, the SAIC MG4 happened to be the second most popular model (7,501 units), slightly ahead of the Skoda Enyaq iV (7,393) and Audi Q4 e-tron (6,867).

Results for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 34,378 MG 4 - 7,501 Skoda Enyaq iV - 7,393 Audi Q4 e-tron - 6,867 Peugeot e-208 - 6,582 Fiat 500 electric - 6,105 Volvo XC40 - 6,052 (4,384 BEVs + 1,668 PHEVs) Volkswagen ID.4 - 5,792 Ford Kuga PHEV - 5,371 Kia Niro - 5,298 (4,329 BEVs + 969 PHEVs)

After the first nine months of 2023, the Tesla Model Y remains a lone leader, while the Tesla Model 3 is trying to defend its second position (waiting for its Highland reinforcements) from the approaching Volkswagen ID.4.

The MG4 has become Europe's best selling all-electric hatchback by overtaking the Volkswagen ID.3 in October. Let's note that this is a Chinese model.

Results in January-September:

Tesla Model Y - 208,744 Tesla Model 3 - 66,243 Volkswagen ID.4 - 64,642 Volvo XC40 - 58,395 (37,309 BEVs + 21,086 PHEVs) Skoda Enyaq iV - 53,018 MG 4 - 52,008 Volkswagen ID.3 - 50,723 Fiat 500 electric - 49,352 Audi Q4 e-tron - 49,141 Dacia Spring - 43,804

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

Tesla has slightly strengthened as the most popular plug-in car brand in Europe, by registration volume, although the Volkswagen Group is beyond reach for any other automotive group (when counting BEVs and PHEVs together).

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-September:

Tesla - 12.7%

Volkswagen - 8.4%

BMW - 8.1%

Mercedes-Benz - 7.6%

Volvo - 5.6%

Audi - 5.4%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-September: