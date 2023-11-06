In September, plug-in electric car sales in Europe continued to increase year-over-year, although the rate of growth was quite disappointing.
According to EV Volumes data shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 288,459 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, which is 15 percent more than a year ago. For comparison, the general market noted an 11 percent increase year-over-year.
We guess that the main reason behind a slower growth rate is the slowdown in Germany (the single largest market in the region), caused by the end of EV incentives for business buyers.
Nonetheless, rechargeable cars maintain a relatively solid market share of 25 percent (still about three times higher than in the United States).
Plug-in car registrations for the month (YOY change):
- BEVs: about *196,000 (up 18%) and 17% market share
- PHEVs: about *92,000 (up 8%) and 8% market share
- Total: 288,459 (up 15%) and 25% market share
*Estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – September 2023
So far this year, more than 2.2 million passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Europe, which is about 23 percent of the total market.
Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: about *1.48 million and 16% market share
- PHEVs: about *0.73 million and 7% market share
- Total: 2,234,169 (up 32%) and 23% market share
*Estimated from the market share
For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23 percent of the total volume).
Top Plug-In Models
The Tesla Model Y remains the best selling plug-in electric car in Europe for the eleventh consecutive month. In October, the model noted 34,378 new registrations.
Interestingly, the SAIC MG4 happened to be the second most popular model (7,501 units), slightly ahead of the Skoda Enyaq iV (7,393) and Audi Q4 e-tron (6,867).
Results for the month:
- Tesla Model Y - 34,378
- MG 4 - 7,501
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 7,393
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 6,867
- Peugeot e-208 - 6,582
- Fiat 500 electric - 6,105
- Volvo XC40 - 6,052 (4,384 BEVs + 1,668 PHEVs)
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 5,792
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 5,371
- Kia Niro - 5,298 (4,329 BEVs + 969 PHEVs)
After the first nine months of 2023, the Tesla Model Y remains a lone leader, while the Tesla Model 3 is trying to defend its second position (waiting for its Highland reinforcements) from the approaching Volkswagen ID.4.
The MG4 has become Europe's best selling all-electric hatchback by overtaking the Volkswagen ID.3 in October. Let's note that this is a Chinese model.
Results in January-September:
- Tesla Model Y - 208,744
- Tesla Model 3 - 66,243
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 64,642
- Volvo XC40 - 58,395 (37,309 BEVs + 21,086 PHEVs)
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 53,018
- MG 4 - 52,008
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 50,723
- Fiat 500 electric - 49,352
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 49,141
- Dacia Spring - 43,804
Top Brands And Automotive Groups
Tesla has slightly strengthened as the most popular plug-in car brand in Europe, by registration volume, although the Volkswagen Group is beyond reach for any other automotive group (when counting BEVs and PHEVs together).
Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-September:
- Tesla - 12.7%
- Volkswagen - 8.4%
- BMW - 8.1%
- Mercedes-Benz - 7.6%
- Volvo - 5.6%
- Audi - 5.4%
Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-September:
- Volkswagen Group - 20.2% share (Volkswagen brand at 8.4%)
- Stellantis - 14.0%
- Tesla - 12.7%
- BMW Group - 9.6% share (BMW brand at 8.1%)
- Mercedes-Benz Group - 8.5% (Mercedes-Benz brand at 7.6%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 8.4%
- Geely–Volvo - 7.8%
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 6.8%