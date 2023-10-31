The ultra-luxurious Cadillac Celestiq isn’t being manufactured yet, although it was shown to the world in road-going form last year. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t spend silly money to get one made specifically for you. For the well-heeled one-percenters among us who love Cadillacs, want to move on from gasoline and need to own very nice things, this nearly $1 million Celestiq needs a good home.

The folks at Neiman Marcus have made a name for themselves for providing rather expensive goodies in their annual Fantasy Guide, like a $255,000 travel trailer or some over-the-top getaway experiences. Thanks to them, this exclusive Celestiq can be yours for the pretty sum of $975,000. (The Celestiq's normal base price is said to be $340,000 before buyers add on any customization, which the EV offers in spades.)

Mind you, this not-quite-a-million-dollars lump of cash will get you more than just a one-off luxury EV called The Commissioned by Cadillac Carmen Celestiq. This "Fantasy Gift" comes with some nice perks on the side. You and a guest can see your Celestiq being built at Cadillac's Artisan Center, and you can also get a behind-the-scenes view at what Cadillac designers are working on next, so there is the possibility to get a glimpse of a yet-to-be-released vehicle.

An exclusive tour of the Cadillac House, as well as a private tour of a notable Detroit landmark institution with a docent or a historian, are also included, as well as a multicourse dinner prepared by a renowned Detroit chef.

Gallery: 2024 Cadillac Celestiq

11 Photos

But wait, there’s more! Neiman Marcus also throws in a stay in a luxury suite at a boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Detroit “that features unparalleled design and thoughtfully appointed amenities,” and dining tailored to your preferences for each meal. In other words, it’s a pretty fancy tour de force of Detroit’s best in terms of architecture, design, and food. Oh, and cars.

It’s worth noting that out of the $975,000, $25,000 will go directly to the Detroit Opera House, leaving $950,000 for the wonderfully expensive gift, which includes shipping to any one of the 48 contiguous states. But we’d hazard a guess and say that the Celestiq deserves to be taken on a road trip.

With a pillar-to-pillar 55-inch-diagonal HD display up front, a pair of 12.6-inch displays on the front seat backs, what looks like a set of very comfy seats, and 600 horsepower on tap from the dual-motor setup that gets juice from a pretty massive 111-kilowatt-hour battery, the sleek Cadillac flagship seems to be a good candidate for a cross-country trip – as long as the DC fast chargers along the way are working, that is.