The ultra-luxurious Cadillac Celestiq isn’t being manufactured yet, although it was shown to the world in road-going form last year. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t spend silly money to get one made specifically for you. For the well-heeled one-percenters among us who love Cadillacs, want to move on from gasoline and need to own very nice things, this nearly $1 million Celestiq needs a good home. 

The folks at Neiman Marcus have made a name for themselves for providing rather expensive goodies in their annual Fantasy Guide, like a $255,000 travel trailer or some over-the-top getaway experiences. Thanks to them, this exclusive Celestiq can be yours for the pretty sum of $975,000. (The Celestiq's normal base price is said to be $340,000 before buyers add on any customization, which the EV offers in spades.) 

Mind you, this not-quite-a-million-dollars lump of cash will get you more than just a one-off luxury EV called The Commissioned by Cadillac Carmen Celestiq. This "Fantasy Gift" comes with some nice perks on the side. You and a guest can see your Celestiq being built at Cadillac's Artisan Center, and you can also get a behind-the-scenes view at what Cadillac designers are working on next, so there is the possibility to get a glimpse of a yet-to-be-released vehicle.

An exclusive tour of the Cadillac House, as well as a private tour of a notable Detroit landmark institution with a docent or a historian, are also included, as well as a multicourse dinner prepared by a renowned Detroit chef.

Gallery: 2024 Cadillac Celestiq

Cadillac Celestiq Production Car Front Angle
11 Photos
Cadillac Celestiq Production Car Front Angle Cadillac Celestiq Production Car Nose 2024 Cadillac Celestiq exterior rear three-quarter view Cadillac Celestiq Production Car Rear Angle Cadillac Celestiq Production Car Front Detail Cadillac Celestiq Production Car Plaque Cadillac Celestiq Production Car Dashboard

But wait, there’s more! Neiman Marcus also throws in a stay in a luxury suite at a boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Detroit “that features unparalleled design and thoughtfully appointed amenities,” and dining tailored to your preferences for each meal. In other words, it’s a pretty fancy tour de force of Detroit’s best in terms of architecture, design, and food. Oh, and cars.

It’s worth noting that out of the $975,000, $25,000 will go directly to the Detroit Opera House, leaving $950,000 for the wonderfully expensive gift, which includes shipping to any one of the 48 contiguous states. But we’d hazard a guess and say that the Celestiq deserves to be taken on a road trip.

With a pillar-to-pillar 55-inch-diagonal HD display up front, a pair of 12.6-inch displays on the front seat backs, what looks like a set of very comfy seats, and 600 horsepower on tap from the dual-motor setup that gets juice from a pretty massive 111-kilowatt-hour battery, the sleek Cadillac flagship seems to be a good candidate for a cross-country trip – as long as the DC fast chargers along the way are working, that is.

Source: Neiman Marcus

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com