New Lectric XPeak Fat-Tire E-Bike Is Ready For Adventures Big And Small

With more people realizing the benefits that e-bikes bring to the table, it’s no surprise that brands like Lectric are enjoying quite a bit of success. We’ve talked about Lectric before on multiple occasions, and quite frankly, I find it very impressive how the company blends style, performance, and versatility in a package that’s affordable and accessible. Indeed, its newest offering is no exception, and it has off-road adventurers in mind.

The Lectric XPeak is a departure from what we’ve come to expect from the Minnesota-based company's selection of electric folding bikes. While models like the Lectric XP are designed primarily for navigating the urban jungle, the new XPeak is outfitted with tech and features that can take you beyond the confines of pavement and into the literal jungle. Granted, it ditches the practicality of a foldable frame, but gets a much more rugged and robust design similar to that of a mountain bike. Up front, it features a suspension fork for enhanced all-terrain capability, and the bike rolls on four-inch wide fat tires.

On the performance end, the Lectric XPeak is powered by a 750-watt hub motor with a peak output of 1,310 watts. This gives it an assisted top speed of 28 miles per hour, and can operate in either Class 1, 2, or 3 modes. Another notable feature of the Stealth M24 motor is its silent operation, allowing you to soak in the experience of hitting the trails with gravel and twigs snapping beneath your tires. As for the battery, it’s equipped with a 48-volt, 14-ampere-hour battery pack integrated into the frame. The 672-watt-hour battery pack can easily be removed from the frame for convenient charging on or off the bike.

The Lectric XPeak is equipped with a thumb throttle as standard, allowing you to treat it like a little electric motorbike in times when you’re too tired to pedal. That said, it makes use of a basic cadence sensor, albeit one with a current-limiting system, in order to provide smoother pedal assistance similar to that of a torque sensor. As for the mechanical side of things, the XPeak is fitted with a seven-speed derailleur drivetrain, and rolls on 26-inch tires measuring four inches in width. It comes to a stop with hydraulic disc brakes with 180-millimeter rotors, and even comes with a built-in LED light for extra safety.

As you probably know, Lectric takes a lot of pride in its affordable selection of e-bikes. However, this isn’t to say that the brand cuts corners when it comes to safety. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The XPeak has been subjected to ISO M4210-10 testing, putting it at par with premium electric mountain bikes from much more established brands. The test ensures that the frame, fork, and other components are durable enough to withstand off-road use, and according to Lectric, the XPeak passed with flying colors.

To add to the XPeak’s appeal, Lectric is offering it with a wide selection of in-house extras such as luggage racks, bags, fenders, and locks. As of this writing, the Lectric XPeak isn’t available just yet, but it’s expected to be open for pre-orders by November 1, 2023. If you’re one of the few to place their orders by then, you’ll be treated to a Launch Package amounting to $450 consisting of front and rear luggage racks with baskets, a fender set, a folding lock, and an Elite LED headlight. All this can be yours for the attractive price of just $1,399.