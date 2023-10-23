With a little more than a month left until the long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck delivery event happens at the end of November, there are still some unknowns about the American carmaker’s first pickup, but more and more details are emerging thanks to keen-eyed enthusiasts.

This time, we get a second – better – look at the truck’s roof-mounted bars thanks to a set of photos posted on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum by KuMX. Previously, we saw a release candidate (RC) unit that had a pair of bars mounted on the roof, but this time around the bars are mounted over the truck bed, revealing that the Cybertruck has four distinct mounting locations for these accessories.

Moreover, one could potentially mount four bars at once for carrying very long or heavy items, thanks to the straight edge of the pickup’s roof, which might make overlanding enthusiasts grin because of the extended possibilities for keeping a large format tent on top of the car.

Tesla Cybertruck Roof Bars (Source: Cybertruck Owners Club) Rivian R1T with two pairs of roof crossbars

The Rivian R1T can also accommodate four roof bars at once, but because the truck has a more conventional design, with the bed lower than the roof, the bars have to be separated into two pairs – one on the roof and one on the bed.

Getting back to the Cybertruck, it looks like the black bars are of the telescoping variety, presumably to accommodate for the variable width of the roof. Again, Rivian offers something similar with a pair of cargo crossbars that are capable of carrying up to 250 pounds while driving going for $650 at the EV maker’s official gear shop.

We don’t know how much weight the Tesla Cybertruck’s roof bars will be able to withstand, or how much they’ll cost, but it’s good to know that you’ll be able to buy two identical pairs that are interchangeable.

Another thing we don’t know about the Cybertruck’s crossbars is where they can be stored when not in use. On the Rivian R1T, the accessories fit nicely in the so-called gear tunnel that’s between the bed and passenger compartment, but Tesla’s pickup doesn’t have that.

We should get more details about everything Cybertruck-related once deliveries finally start on sale on November 30, as the Austin-based EV marque said in its third-quarter earnings call. If they're not postponed again, that is (it happened before).