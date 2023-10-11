Jetson Haze Folding E-Bike Promises Big Fun In A Compact Package

E-bikes are undoubtedly a part of the future of mobility. While they may not exude the same futuristic essence as we once imagined, today's e-bikes are truly impressive in terms of technology. Nevertheless, they still carry the same ethos as the first bicycle, which made its debut nearly two centuries ago.

Speaking of futuristic stuff, Jetson Bikes shares a name with "The Jetsons," but the similarities pretty much stop there – their bikes don't take to the skies or emit futuristic sounds. However, despite not embodying the typical futuristic vision, the Haze model stands out as a practical, convenient, and affordable choice that promises a lot of fun. It's a refreshing take on what the future of personal mobility can be, emphasizing practicality and enjoyment, and staking the claim that bigger isn’t always better.

The Haze model from Jetson Bikes promises big things in a small package. It offers throttle-power, pedal assist, and even cruise control for longer rides on open roads. The Haze is designed with practicality in mind, featuring a built-in rear bike lock for security, a convenient companion tire pump included, and the added benefit of a removable battery. This means you can charge it wherever you please, making it a versatile and user-friendly option for urban mobility.

The compact electric bike boasts a set of 16-inch tires, ensuring a stable and comfortable ride. It’s powered by a 350-watt motor, just enough to spice up your daily commute to school or work with a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour. Riders have the flexibility of choosing from three pedal assist modes and a twist throttle, allowing for a fully customizable riding experience. Its double-folding frame makes storage and transportation a breeze. With a substantial maximum weight capacity of 265 pounds, it accommodates a wide range of riders, all while maintaining a manageable weight of 48 pounds – light enough to carry up a flight of stairs or stow in the trunk of a car.

In terms of battery tech, the Jetson Haze offers up to 20 miles on a single charge when using the pedal assist mode, and 15 miles when using the throttle. Jetson also offers a range of accessories through its website, including options like an extra battery, a rear basket, and a front basket for extra storage. These accessories are designed to enhance the e-bike’s functionality and convenience, allowing riders to tailor their experience according to their specific needs and requirements.

It’s available on Jetson’s official website for the low price of $899.99. However, a recent article from BikeRumor states that it’s available from Costco for a much lower price of $549 USD. Check it out in the links below, if you’re eager to get a bargain.