E-bikes are undoubtedly a part of the future of mobility. While they may not exude the same futuristic essence as we once imagined, today's e-bikes are truly impressive in terms of technology. Nevertheless, they still carry the same ethos as the first bicycle, which made its debut nearly two centuries ago.

Jetson Haze Folding E-Bike Promises Big Fun In A Compact Package
Jetson Haze Folding E-Bike Promises Big Fun In A Compact Package

Speaking of futuristic stuff, Jetson Bikes shares a name with "The Jetsons," but the similarities pretty much stop there – their bikes don't take to the skies or emit futuristic sounds. However, despite not embodying the typical futuristic vision, the Haze model stands out as a practical, convenient, and affordable choice that promises a lot of fun. It's a refreshing take on what the future of personal mobility can be, emphasizing practicality and enjoyment, and staking the claim that bigger isn’t always better.

Jetson Haze Folding E-Bike Promises Big Fun In A Compact Package

The Haze model from Jetson Bikes promises big things in a small package. It offers throttle-power, pedal assist, and even cruise control for longer rides on open roads. The Haze is designed with practicality in mind, featuring a built-in rear bike lock for security, a convenient companion tire pump included, and the added benefit of a removable battery. This means you can charge it wherever you please, making it a versatile and user-friendly option for urban mobility.

The compact electric bike boasts a set of 16-inch tires, ensuring a stable and comfortable ride. It’s powered by a 350-watt motor, just enough to spice up your daily commute to school or work with a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour. Riders have the flexibility of choosing from three pedal assist modes and a twist throttle, allowing for a fully customizable riding experience. Its double-folding frame makes storage and transportation a breeze. With a substantial maximum weight capacity of 265 pounds, it accommodates a wide range of riders, all while maintaining a manageable weight of 48 pounds – light enough to carry up a flight of stairs or stow in the trunk of a car.

Jetson Haze Folding E-Bike Promises Big Fun In A Compact Package

In terms of battery tech, the Jetson Haze offers up to 20 miles on a single charge when using the pedal assist mode, and 15 miles when using the throttle. Jetson also offers a range of accessories through its website, including options like an extra battery, a rear basket, and a front basket for extra storage. These accessories are designed to enhance the e-bike’s functionality and convenience, allowing riders to tailor their experience according to their specific needs and requirements.

It’s available on Jetson’s official website for the low price of $899.99. However, a recent article from BikeRumor states that it’s available from Costco for a much lower price of $549 USD. Check it out in the links below, if you’re eager to get a bargain.

More Fun On Two Wheels:

cannondale mavaro neo sl ebike Cannondale Presents The Mavaro Neo SL Urban Electric Bike
germany ebikes outsell bikes 2023 Germany: E-Bikes Expected To Outsell Regular Bicycles In 2023

Sources: Jetson Bikes, Bike Rumor, Costco

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com