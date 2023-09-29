The German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) announced the list of ten companies that won a large tender to build around 900 DC fast charging stations with almost 8,000 individual EV chargers (from 4 to 16 per site).

The project is actually the first tender for the "Deutschlandnetz" (Germany network), aimed to improve EV charging infrastructure across the country.

There is a second tender on the table as well, which will result in additional fast-charging locations at 200 unmanaged motorway rest facilities at the autobahn (highway network). In this case, there will be 1,000 new fast chargers (4-8 per site).

The list of winners includes mainly German companies, some part of the larger European networks like Fastned:

Allego GmbH

BayWa Mobility Solutions GmbH

E.ON Drive Infrastructure GmbH

Eviny Elektrifisering AS

Fastned Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

EWE Go HOCHTIEF Ladepartner GmbH & Co. KG

Mer Germany GmbH

Pfalzwerke AG

Total Energies Marketing Deutschland GmbH

Via Deutschlandnetz (VINCI Concessions Deutschland GmbH)

The 900 fast charging locations were selected with the increasing number of EVs on the roads in mind (the BEV market is growing pretty quickly) and take into account the already installed infrastructure to not waste resources.

TotalEnergies, one of the winners, issued a press release explaining that it will build 134 stations, called EV hubs, in eastern, Central, and Western Germany, with a total of about 1,100 high-power charge (HPC) points. It will be one of the company's largest projects in the plan to deploy 1,000 sites in Europe by 2028 (up from 300 DC chargers and 48,000 AC charging points today).

Fastned reports that will build 92 sites under the first tender, with up to 16 stalls per site, which will be a very big expansion from 37 sites operated in Germany today. Allego is set to build 48 new sites.

Overall, it seems that Germany will have a pretty dense DC fast-charging infrastructure, with multiple networks to maintain some level of competition.

Tesla does not appear to be participating in the project, but it also has a decent fast-charging network with roughly 180 stations and almost 2,500 individual stalls.