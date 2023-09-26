Jaguar slightly increased prices of the I-Pace model - its only all-electric car on the market -which is slowly fading without any battery and powertrain improvements.

The new 2024 model year of the Jaguar I-Pace starts at $72,000 (plus a $1,275 destination charge), which is about $700 (or one percent) more than in the previous model year. That's for the version with 20-inch wheels.

The fancy 22-inch wheels add $2,000 for a total of $74,000, which is $1,300 (1.8 percent) more than before.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 20-inch $71,300 +$1,275 N/A $72,575 2023 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 22-inch $72,700 +$1,275 N/A $73,975 2024 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 20-inch $72,000 +$1,275 N/A $73,275 2024 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 22-inch $74,000 +$1,275 N/A $75,275

Technically speaking, the 2024 Jaguar I-Pace is a carry-over model (another one), which still is equipped with a 90-kilowatt-hour battery and a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain (294 kilowatts).

The recently released EPA range and efficiency ratings do not show any changes (compared to 2023MY) for the two available wheel sizes:

20-inch wheels: 246 miles (396 km)

22-inch wheels: 217 miles (349 km)

[29 miles or 11.8 percent less]

In the case of the Jaguar I-Pace, the bigger wheels not only cost more, but also eat more than a tenth of the available range, which isn't specifically high to begin with.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Jaguar I-Pace is 85 MPGe or 396 watt-hours per mile in the case of the base version, which is a lot compared to some of the other crossovers/SUVs. 22-inch wheels increase energy consumption to 76 MPGe or 443 Wh/mi.

2024 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 20-inch

2024 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 246 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi

2024 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 22-inch

2024 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 217 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi

In terms of recharging, there is a 9.6-kilowatt on-board charger, which does the job in slightly over 10 hours (from zero to 100 percent). Fast charging, at up to about 100 kilowatts, can add up to 63 miles of range in 15 minutes.

In the future (starting in 2025), all-new Jaguar models in North America to be equipped with Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector, instead of CCS1. Jaguar intends to offer a special adapter from NACS to CCS1, so the existing I-Pace users will be able to use Tesla Superchargers.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 20-inch AWD 90 246 mi 4.5 124 mph 2023 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 22-inch AWD 90 217 mi 4.5 124 mph 2024 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 20-inch AWD 90 246 mi 4.5 124 mph 2024 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 22-inch AWD 90 217 mi 4.5 124 mph

According to recent reports, the Jaguar I-Pace will be discontinued in 2025, as the company will focus on next-generation all-electric models built on a new platform.