The Jaguar I-Pace is an agile and sporty electric crossover. Used prices are dramatically falling, and these attractive EVs are becoming quite affordable in the second-hand market. However, before going out and buying one, prospective owners might want to take a step back.

The Jaguar I-Pace uses LG Energy Solution batteries, the same manufacturer that produced batteries for the Bolt, Bolt EUV, and Kona Electric. There were several isolated incidents in which these vehicles caught fire, sparking questions about the battery packs.

In November 2020, LG Energy Solution initially denied that its battery cells were the source of the fires, but agreed to corporate with the manufacturers. However, nearly a year later, LG Energy Solution agreed to pay GM $1.9 billion and Hyundai around $623 million as part of a recall.

The origin of these potential battery fires was a folded anode tab, courtesy of the Korean battery supplier. Equipped with the same manufacturer's battery packs, the I-Pace hit the news as early as 2021 due to battery fires. In the summer of 2022, an owner's 2019 I-Pace caught fire while charging in his Florida home.

Owner Gonzalo Salazar said JLR hadn't helped him very much and left him with the task of cleaning up all the debris left on the road.

In May 2023, Jaguar issued a recall for 6,367 I-Paces, affecting vehicles of all model years (2019 to 2024). The recall surrounded the battery packs overheating, which could give rise to a battery fire. Jaguar says it can complete an OTA software update for the fix, though it can only be done at Jaguar centers. Moreover, the manufacturer says it will replace modules or the entire battery, if necessary, free of charge.

But a new lawsuit thickens the plot. A woman in California reported that her I-Pace, already on its second battery (installed in 2021), stalled while driving in April 2023. She was "stranded in the middle of a street and blocking people from exiting their parking spaces." Upset with Jaguar's dealings of the matter, she sued.

The suit says the British automaker knew about the battery issues well before issuing the recall. Moreover, many owners have reported other battery-related issues with the crossover.

Since April of this year, the car has consistently had problems! A few months ago, it started turning off suddenly!! Yes, suddenly even while driving! This was very alarming. I took it to the dealer in Cincinnati where it stayed for almost a month to be fixed! - Kentucky I-Pace owner

Another owner, whose NHTSA report was featured in the lawsuit, expressed outrage over a similar experience.

Was driving vehicle downhill on a small hill in Palm Springs when multiple error messages appeared in rapid succession on the information display, including 'traction battery fault - safe to drive with caution'. This was immediately followed by "pull over and stop the car" but before I had the chance to do so ALL the systems in the car ceased to operate and all electrical systems shut down. The breaks would not work, the steering would not work. I was still traveling down hill and unable to stop the car. The car continued for approximately 1/2 a mile and went through two stop signs. - California I-Pace owner

Nevertheless, current I-Pace owners must only charge their vehicles to around 75% before receiving their updates. Only time will tell who is truly at fault for the I-Pace's numerous potential issues.