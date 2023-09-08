Peugeot is readying the next-generation 3008. The refreshed model will spawn the all-electric E-3008, which the automaker is previewing ahead of the crossover’s full debut on September 12.

This is our first complete look at the redesigned model from the outside, and it looks like a modern Peugeot without its camouflage. The E-3008 has super-slim headlights sitting high on the vehicle’s face, with the daytime running lights slicing through the bodywork underneath.

Gallery: 2024 Peugeot E-3008

10 Photos

These DRLs flank the crossover’s unique grille design, which features the brand’s badge and sits below the model word mark. The E-3008 looks angular from the rear, with a chunky bumper below a thin, full-width taillight element. It has some unique creases in the sheet metal that extend from the outer corners of the bumper to the liftgate glass.

Peugeot showed off the 3008’s new interior in early June. The crossover will have the brand’s new Panoramic i-Cockpit, a 21-inch curved display that floats above the fabric-like dashboard. Expect to see it in other future models. The gear selector sits on the instrument panel, sandwiched between the start-stop button and a slim row of i-Toggles – 10 configurable, touch-sensitive buttons.

Between the seats is a stylized center console with a unique motif of buttons connecting the console to the dashboard. There are two cup holders and what appears to be a wireless charging pad on the passenger’s side. The squished steering wheel features various buttons for vehicle controls and a GT badge along the bottom.

We don’t have specific powertrain details for the all-electric E-3008, but it should be similar to the electric version of the 308. It’ll be available with three all-electric powertrain options, with the EV likely featuring more power and larger batteries. It will have a dual-motor option that gives it all-wheel drive.

Peugeot will also offer the crossover with a mild-hybrid powertrain. The company pairs a 1.2-liter gasoline engine with some electric assist for a combined output of 134 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. The new six-speed dual-clutch automatic houses the electric motor and inverter, adding 28 hp and 41 lb-ft of twist to the system. The company could offer a plug-in hybrid version, too.

We’ll see the new Peugeot E-3008 break cover in France next Tuesday at 12:30 pm CET (6:30 am ET).