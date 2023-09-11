Lectric eBikes, one of the more popular suppliers of electric bicycles in the US, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently announced that they are voluntarily recalling a large number of their Lectric XP 3.0 electric bikes, which were produced and sold earlier this year. This recall is being issued due to concerns about the functioning of the mechanical brake calipers used in these bicycles.

The recall announcement states that, “the mechanical disc brake calipers located on the front and rear of the e-bike can fail resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.” Between November 2022 and May 2023, about 45,000 Lectric XP 3.0 electric bikes with mechanical brakes were sold. According to an Electrek article, just four incidents of brake failure owing to a defective element in the brakes were documented among the 45,000 e-bikes. Two of those incidents ended in the rider sustaining injuries.

With all that being said, it's worth noting that the Lectric XP 3.0 model hasn't been on sale since May, 2023. Lectric eBikes made a substantial enhancement at the time by upgrading the bike with hydraulic disc brakes from the factory. It also offered the upgrade kit free of charge to current owners of the bike. Nonetheless, the company has taken swift measures to fix the earlier brake issue.

To address the problem, they have produced a simple disc brake upgrade kit. This kit is meant to be easy to install, allowing most riders to do it in 10 to 15 minutes. For those who want expert installation, Lectric will pay for it at a bike shop, assuring everyone's safety and peace of mind.

According to Electrek, disc brake upgrade kits are currently available, and Lectric eBikes is contacting owners of all affected bikes to get their brake upgrades shipped out promptly. It's also worth mentioning that the four brake failures all occured when the brake cable was not correctly fitted and adjusted. As a result, Lectric has also sent out a service notice to its riders describing how to inspect and adjust their brakes to ensure that they are in good working order.

As previously reported, Lectric began offering a free hydraulic brake upgrade kit to all XP 3.0 e-bike owners in May, and nearly half of its customers have already taken the company up on the offer to receive that free hydraulic brake replacement . That being said, if you're the owner of a Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike without the upgraded hydraulic disc brakes, and this is your first time hearing of the announcement, be sure to get in touch with Lectric, or at the very least, inspect and adjust your brakes before you go out for a ride.