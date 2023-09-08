New Gazelle Eclipse Touted As Versatile E-Bike Both In And Out Of The City

Royal Dutch Gazelle is a brand that's been making headlines recently thanks to its new and innovative e-bikes. However, did you know that it's actually one of the oldest and most famous bicycle brands in the Netherlands? Indeed, the manufacturer produces more than 300,000 bikes a year, and employs more than 550 people.

Not one to sit on its laurels, Gazelle has always been about innovation. Its newest model, called the Eclipse, is a crossover between a city commuter and an adventurous trekking bike. It puts emphasis on comfort, by offering upright ergonomics, while at the same time providing riders with enough power and range to go the distance.

Starting off with the bike's design, we find that it's offered in both step-through and step-over frame configurations. However, instead of the more athletic seating position we find on touring bikes, the Eclipse has a shorter reach, which means that riders sit more upright on the saddle. Thanks to the powerful motor, cyclists can expend less energy when pedaling along the countryside, instead taking in the scenery and enjoying a relaxing ride.

In terms of performance, Gazelle has opted for one of the most tried and tested powertrains in the industry, the Bosch Performance Line CX. Found in high-performance electric mountain bikes, the motor dishes out 60 pound-feet (85 Newton-meters) of torque, making even the steepest hills an easy climb. It's paired with Bosch's intuitive Kiox 300 display which provides features like built-in navigation and on-the-fly setting adjustments. As for the battery tech, the bike receives a large 750-watt-hour battery pack specifically meant for long-distance rides.

Royal Dutch Gazelle offers the new Eclipse in two versions – the T11 HMB and C380 HMB. The first version is equipped with a traditional gear and derailleur system consisting of a Shimano Deore XT rear derailleur with 11 speeds. Meanwhile, the C380 HMB gears a fancy Enviolo internally geared CVT with stepless shifting. The Enviolo geared hub boasts an impressive 380-percent gear range, as well as the ability to seamlessly shift under load or at a stop. The C380 HMB also gets a low-maintenance and silent Gates Carbon Drive belt.

Other features that come standard on both versions of the eclipse are a robust rear rack, a built-in rear frame lock for extra security, and full-coverage fenders. There's also a set of LED lights front and rear, as well as a handy GPS tracker that serves as both a theft deterrent device, and a handy tool for folks who easily forget where they've parked their bikes. The bike rolls on 60-millimeter (2.3-inch) wide tires, and has a suspension fork with 75 millimeters (three inches) of travel.

Gazelle offers the new Eclipse for 5,499 Euros, amounting to about $5,893 USD, for the C380 HMB. Meanwhile, the Shimano XT-equipped model, the T11 HMB, will set you back 5,999 Euros, or about $6,429 USD. The bike is sold in sizes ranging from S to XL, and comes in a wide selection of colors. On top of that, a year of free insurance is included, giving riders added peace of mind.