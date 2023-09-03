Kia America reports 72,147 vehicle sales in the United States in August, which not only is a nine percent increase year-over-year but also the second-best monthly result ever. So far this year, the company sold 537,410 vehicles, which is 16.4 more than in 2022 at this point.

The strong general sales results are accompanied by even better battery-electric vehicle sales, which according to Kia, increased 100 percent year-over-year (although, without providing an exact number).

According to the report, in August, Kia sold in the US 2,449 EV6, which was a 33 percent increase year-over-year. That's also about 3.4 percent of the total volume.

It suggests that sales of the Kia Niro EV also noted a relatively strong sales result - we can estimate 1,600+ units or so, but we can't say anything for sure (it's counted together with the ICE version).

Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America said: "Exceeding 70,000 units for four consecutive months and doubling year-over-year sales of our electrified offerings is proof that Kia is ahead of the competition and delivering highly desirable and innovative models across many of the industry’s largest segments. Kia’s electrified offerings combined with our rugged and capable SUVs have strategically positioned the brand to not only increase our EV market share, but further establish ourselves as the leader in innovative mobility."

Kia BEV sales last month:

Kia EV6 sales in the US – August 2023

So far this year, Kia sold more than 12,000 EV6 in the US, which is still about 21 percent decrease year-over-year.

Kia BEV sales YTD in 2023:

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, Kia sold 20,498 EV6 in the US and an additional 8,209 Niro EV, which in total means over 28,700 units.

This year (through July), Kia Niro EV sales exceeded 6,600 units (down 3 percent year-over-year).

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

Overall, Kia has been improving its BEV sales in recent months. That's despite the fact that its imported cars are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing (the incentive potentially might be available through a lease).

Kia's all-electric car sales should further increase thanks to the upcoming launch of the all-new EV9 model in Q4.